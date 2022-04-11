Wolves star is a top Arsenal target but there is serious competition for his signature

Ruben Neves is becoming a serious transfer target for Arsenal, according to Sky Sports, but they are not the only club looking to sign him.

The Wolves midfielder has two more seasons to run on his current deal at Molineux, but his impressive performances mean he could leave the Midlands side by the end of this season.

The report claims Barcelona, Tottenham and Manchester United also have an interest in his signature.

However, Spurs have just signed Rodrigo Bentancur and Manchester United is yet to appoint a new permanent manager.

This leaves Barca as the most serious competition the Gunners face in their bid to add him to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Even the Spanish side is struggling financially and there is so much uncertainty around the money they can spend on new players.

Apart from the competition Arsenal faces, Wolves will not allow the Portuguese midfielder to leave cheaply, with the report claiming they will demand between £50m and £60m.

Neves has been one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League and the midfielder will do a job at any top club.

He has starred in games against quality opponents in the competition and that is a clear indication that he will fit into our squad.