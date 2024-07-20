Wolves star wants to join Arsenal following their longstanding interest

Pedro Neto is one of the attackers constantly linked with a move to Arsenal, with some Gooners considering him an ideal backup to Bukayo Saka.

Neto has been in fantastic form over the last few seasons as one of the top players in the Premier League.

Injuries have robbed him of several games in England’s top flight, but whenever Neto is on the pitch, he delivers delightful performances on the right wing for Wolves.

His pace and trickery make him tough to defend against, and Arsenal appreciates how he performs.

The Gunners have kept him on their shopping list for a long time, and the attacker also wants to play for them.

A report in The Sun claims he wants to move to the Emirates, and Arsenal has already held preliminary talks with his entourage about a transfer to the club.

Neto remains one of the most exciting attackers we can add to our squad, and it is good that he wants to join us.

However, we will have to offload Reiss Nelson first before adding a new winger.

Neto will be a better option than Nelson, so if we sell the Englishman, he will be an ideal replacement.

