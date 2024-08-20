Wolves steps up their interest in Arsenal star with a loan offer

Wolves are looking to add Aaron Ramsdale to their squad in the final days of this transfer window and have submitted an offer to Arsenal for his signature.

The goalkeeper is open to leaving the Emirates if a suitable offer comes in this summer, and Arsenal is not expected to stand in his way.

This has encouraged Wolves’ interest, with Gary O’Neil’s side believing Ramsdale could become their new first-choice keeper.

Ramsdale is only willing to leave the Emirates if he is guaranteed the number-one spot at another club, and Wolves appear ready to offer him that opportunity.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Wolves have submitted a loan bid with an option to buy for Ramsdale.

While they would prefer to sign him permanently, financial constraints mean they can only pursue a loan deal this summer.

Arsenal has previously rejected loan approaches for Ramsdale, and it remains unclear whether they will accept Wolves’ latest offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale should only stay if he is happy with that decision. Otherwise, we need to offload him as soon as we can.

But it should be on our terms, and we need to find a replacement before allowing him to leave.

