Wolves tipped to make a move for out of favour Arsenal man

Wolves will likely return for Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the 23-year-old fell down the pecking order at Arsenal again.

The England international was set to leave the club at the start of this season with Mikel Arteta planning to rebuild his team.

The Gunners wanted to cash in on him and Wolves showed the most interest, however, Arsenal changed their mind.

His early season form for them in the Community Shield and the first few games of the campaign convinced the Gunners to keep him.

He even earned an England call up in the first half of the season.

However, he is now struggling to get first-team minutes, even when the Gunners have suffered from injuries.

Mirror Football reports that he is at a point in his career that he would need to make a decision and that could see him decide to leave the Emirates this month.

The report says that Wolves will probably revive their interest in him now that it seems like he could leave for real.

The midfielder, who can also play as a wing-back wants to be in the England team for the Euros later in the year, but he has to play more games in the second half of this campaign to realise that.