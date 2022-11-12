Wolves v Arsenal – A complete form guide

Arsenal travel up to Wolverhampton this evening with the aim of staying at the top of the League ahead of the long enforced break due to the World Cup in Qatar. The Gunners have had their best start to the season ever, and so far they have only lost one League game, one Europa League game, and on Wednesday this week they lost their one and only game in the League Cup to Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Arteta had made a host of changes (10 in fact) on Wednesday, and with his very best team back on the pitch today they should have enough firepower to beat a very defensive Wolves. According to top bookies like Boyle Sports, the Arsenal are 4/6 odds on favourites, with the home team a high 4/1 take all three points, but as we all know, there is no such thing as an easy win the Premier League, especially when you are playing away from home.

Well, I say there is no such thing as an easy win, but the fact is that Arsenal have won an amazing 11 of their 13 League games, and I just love looking at all the green results on their form sheet.

Have a quick look yourself….

And here is the list of our 7 away games in this campaign….

As you can see, the only two games that we dropped points in were two away games, but conversely we have kept 5 clean sheets, and in the only two games we conceded, we did not take all three points, so I may start to get a little worried if Wolves manage to score the first goal tonight..

But Wolves are having an awful season so far, and having played one more game than the Gunners, but their form doesn’t show many green bits I can tell you! Have a look…

They have lost 8 of their 14 games and have only won twice all season, but both those wins came at the Molineaux Stadium, where their form has been very hit and miss….

So the Wolves have only lost three of their seven home games, which is not too bad, but their last two have been very disappointing, with their last defeat being to Brighton, who humbled Arsenal on Wednesday.

On the head to head games, Wolves have also not got too bad a record, having won two and drawn on of our last six meetings…..

Interestingly, Arsenal did the Double over Wolves last season, and Wolves won both meetings the season before.

But obviously, looking at all the form pointers this season, it certainly looks like another three points for Arsenal today.

Fingers crossed!