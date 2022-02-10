Wolves v Arsenal – Build-up & Predicted Score for PL encounted

Wolves will play host to Arsenal at the Molineux this evening in the first of two Premier League fixtures between the sides this month.
The Gunners come into the tie with form that they’d rather forget. They are yet to win a single match in 2022, being dumped out of both cup competitions last month as well as losing to Man City and drawing with Burnley.
We’ve since gone away to a training camp in Dubai to put our woes behind us, and will now be hoping to get our push for a place in the top four back on track, with all of our rivals for fourth currently struggling for any kind of form.
Wolves have three wins from three in the Premier League since the turn of the year, and should be the more confident of the teams going into this game, and with home advantage we would be naive to think today would be an easy game by any shout.
The home team could actually leapfrog Arsenal in the table with a win today, with them sat just two points behind us at present, with a lot of that credited to their defence which has currently conceded the second-least in the division.
This game is definitely a potential 0-0 with two sides who have looked extremely assured at the back, but I feel like our side should be fully fresh and ready to bring their best today, so I’m going for a tight 1-0 away win for our boys.
How do you see today’s fixture playing out?
Patrick
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’m confident in our team and season and I reckon we can come as close to 4th this season. Maybe just missing out but I see a lose tonight 2-1 and I reckon we will beat them at home next week 2-0
I like your post Jdawg, fair and reasonable thoughts on tonight and the season, a loss against Wolves tonight wouldn’t end our hopes of top 4, it would be a set back but as you say if we beat them at home we would be back on track
I don’t think there’s much between the two teams, Wolves are at home and so have the advantage but I’ve just got a feeling we might just do the business tonight and get all three points
Enjoy the game all
I’ve predicted a 2-2 draw but I’m not confident.
If Lacazette is to lead the line upfront he has not been prolific lately i see us limited in goals except we can take half chances. A draw is written all over this game. But if we are not careful Wolves will win because at the moment they seem to have better attacking front line than us. If Tomiyasu is not fit to play at right full back then our attack through that end would be limited. C.Soars can be adventurous but always leave space at the back sometimes. I prefer Elneny to Xhaka and if not that Lacazette is the captain I would have preferred PePe upfront.
Ramsdale
White- Holding- Gabriel- Thieney
Pathey-Elneny
Saka- Odegard/ESR- Matinelli
Lacazette/PePe
Got to win, NO EXCUSES!!!!! 0-2
I’ve gone the same Reggie
3 weeks break , no excuses .
I just wanna see a good free flowing game of football .
Agree, warm weather training and fresh.
What links/websites/streams do people use! Need one for tonight folks, cheers.
Vipleague – best picture in HD . Loads of ads to get through
Hes goal – shitty picture but less ads
Eplsite if them 2 are buffering or your struggling
Get Iptv those free streams are just not worth the stress in the long run.
Would take 1 1 at this moment … neither team is strong up front …both defences are decent .. a lot will depend on whether we can control the middle … if xhaka starts we will struggle
I’m going for a 4-1 win no excuses as we have had a nice break so the team will be very fresh and we dont have another game until Saturday week. Hopefully my optimism wont be diminished by 8-05
IF Ben White starts as RB, we will struggle to create anything down the righthand side. No one to overlap with Saka, so almost everything will come from the left; Arteta likes to create from the wings not through the middle.
Rather we start Tavares as RB and go with our best CB pairing. This can cause trouble for the Wolves defenders, and create some space for Saka with Tavares overlapping on that side.
White at RB just seems counter-productive to me is all. He is not pacey, can’t create if he overlaps, and not an offensive threat.
50 million to play CB, so use Tavares or Cedric as the RB. Or play 3CB’s and Tavares as a RWB.
Just my opinion, but White at RB hasn’t really worked or opened any floodgates.
Looks like Cedric is starting
Correct!