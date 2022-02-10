Wolves v Arsenal – Build-up & Predicted Score for PL encounted

Wolves will play host to Arsenal at the Molineux this evening in the first of two Premier League fixtures between the sides this month.

The Gunners come into the tie with form that they’d rather forget. They are yet to win a single match in 2022, being dumped out of both cup competitions last month as well as losing to Man City and drawing with Burnley.

We’ve since gone away to a training camp in Dubai to put our woes behind us, and will now be hoping to get our push for a place in the top four back on track, with all of our rivals for fourth currently struggling for any kind of form.

Wolves have three wins from three in the Premier League since the turn of the year, and should be the more confident of the teams going into this game, and with home advantage we would be naive to think today would be an easy game by any shout.

The home team could actually leapfrog Arsenal in the table with a win today, with them sat just two points behind us at present, with a lot of that credited to their defence which has currently conceded the second-least in the division.

This game is definitely a potential 0-0 with two sides who have looked extremely assured at the back, but I feel like our side should be fully fresh and ready to bring their best today, so I’m going for a tight 1-0 away win for our boys.

How do you see today’s fixture playing out?

Patrick