Arsenal will make the long trip to Wolverhampton this evening to take on Bruno Lage’s side in our rearranged Premier League matchup.
We are expected to have a near-full squad of options for our clash at the Molineux this evening, with just Takehiro Tomiyasu currently a doubt for the fixture.
Mo Elneny featured in the AFCON final on Sunday in Cameroon, and is unlikely to start today, but we are not expected to have any other issues to consider when naming the side.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel Tierney
Martinelli Partey Xhaka Saka
Odegaard
Lacazette
It sounds as if Tomiyasu is yet to return to 100%, so with no need to take a risk in rushing him back into the team, I expect the side to be shuffled as it has been previously.
This team should be more than strong enough to take on Wolves, but their playing style has made it difficult for opposing attacks, and our side will need to be patient in their build-up and take our chances when they come.
Emile Smith Rowe could well prove to be key to this match if it does turn out to be a tight game, especially if he is brought on as fresh legs in the second-half, as his confidence and eye for goal could help us to claim all three points.
Should Emile be in the starting line-up this evening? Is he best utilised as our super-sub at present?
Patrick
As I’ve said on a few comments recently as I look at the team news v wolves tonight , this is what happens when we’re down to a bare skeleton crew of a team as we have loaners all over Europe at diff clubs, not playing most of them, bring back saliva the now and bring back torreria as he’s a player well worth the 1st team and I know we need to think of our defence before anything, after spending £50 million on Ben White who’s now playing a right back roll due to lack of 1st class players who can play there ,but that’s the club and ARTETA s fault my oppion, bellerin was maybe unsettled but he was still under a arsenal contract, to which arsenal have loaned him to real betis omg, also a player I definitely thought would take the right back position if we sold not loan bellerin out was Ainsley Maitland Niles but nooo he’s loaned out to Roma, leaving the right back slot a problem now espec when both players were fast and real good quality players, this is another thing what is actually happening with the loans ,are we giving them away so there contract runs down and let other clubs enjoy our losses as usual as were great at throwing money about to waiste but not to build up the squad as for a manager 101 you replace a position if you give out your 2 best right backs, this is the problem ,there talking of buying a striker for £25 million from the championship I’ve never heard of at 21 this player is, now all I can see happening if this even happend is bought then loaned out and never saw in the 1st team, we need something to get us fans excited again when buying players and it happend twice in do many years or 3 if lucky and that was ozil and Sanchez , lacazette and aubameyang and Leno , and the last is oddegard and partey , partey who gets nothing but moaned at for not playing well , every player coming from a different league and team to a new league and team needs time , I still say Pepe if played as striker would be class’s but the won’t give him the chance and stick a left footed player on the right where every decent player is going to know he’s going to have to cut back on to his left from the right to cross the ball or shoot it’s a no brainer but Pepe still gets the crap took out him , a teams only as good as the team that is put out and the formation and tactics is another , ARTETA needs to get 2 strikers upfront and for me I’d play Martinelli and Pepe as I don’t think lacazette will be here next yr
