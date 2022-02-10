Arsenal will make the long trip to Wolverhampton this evening to take on Bruno Lage’s side in our rearranged Premier League matchup.

We are expected to have a near-full squad of options for our clash at the Molineux this evening, with just Takehiro Tomiyasu currently a doubt for the fixture.

Mo Elneny featured in the AFCON final on Sunday in Cameroon, and is unlikely to start today, but we are not expected to have any other issues to consider when naming the side.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Holding Gabriel Tierney

Martinelli Partey Xhaka Saka

Odegaard

Lacazette

It sounds as if Tomiyasu is yet to return to 100%, so with no need to take a risk in rushing him back into the team, I expect the side to be shuffled as it has been previously.

This team should be more than strong enough to take on Wolves, but their playing style has made it difficult for opposing attacks, and our side will need to be patient in their build-up and take our chances when they come.

Emile Smith Rowe could well prove to be key to this match if it does turn out to be a tight game, especially if he is brought on as fresh legs in the second-half, as his confidence and eye for goal could help us to claim all three points.

Should Emile be in the starting line-up this evening? Is he best utilised as our super-sub at present?

Patrick