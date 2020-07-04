Wolves v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal are set to make the trip to the West Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening, but will do so without some key players.

Our team is already without long-term absentees Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari, who are not expected to feature again this season.

On top of that, we have lost shot-stopper Bernd Leno, who landed awkwardly against Brighton the other week, who is expected to return to full training near the end of the current campaign.

We are set to welcome Lucas Torreira back to the first-team squad following injury however, with the Uruguayan international having previously been ruled out for the season, only for the Coronavirus pandemic to have delayed the campaign.

Mesut Ozil’s fitness is to be assessed, but Mikel Arteta has so far refused to permit the German a single minute of action since the restart, so even if fit, remains unlikely to start.

Wolves are believed to have a full squad to choose from today, and having played twice less since the restart, may well give them a slight edge.

Predicted XI:

Martinez

Mustafi Luiz Holding

Soares Xhaka Ceballos Saka

Pepe Nketiah Aubameyang

I expect the back five to be in effect once again today, and can see both Bellerin and Tierney rested after featuring heavily since the restart. Judging by Cedric’s return in midweek, he looks ready to start, while Saka in the wing-back role is a delight to watch.

I nearly opted to give Mustafi a break, with either Sokratis in at RCB, or have Holding on the right with Tierney filling in at LCB, but I personally think the above is the most likely.

Should Torreira slot straight into the team now back fit? Who do you think should start ahead of my selections?

Patrick