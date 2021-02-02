Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Wolves v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will make the trip north to take on Wolves this evening, but we still have question marks on some of our players.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a huge boost back in the squad, having dealt with some personal problems to do with his family, we could be without as many as five first-team members.

Kieran Tierney and Mat Ryan are both confirmed as missing, although neither is believed to be far away from a return. The goalkeeper is hoping to return to full training this week after a knock in training to his hip, while the defender is being continually assessed following discomfort in his lower leg.

Arsenal.com yesterday confirmed that all of Pablo Mari, Bukayo Saka and Dani Ceballos all had to be assessed before we could confirm their availability. The latter later tweeted that he was ‘back at 100%’ however, seeming to state his return.

Predicted XI:

Leno
Bellerin Holding Luiz Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette

Some of this team picks itself, although I’m hoping that Saka can prove his fitness in time to replace Pepe on the teamsheet, not that the Ivory Coast international hasn’t raised his game of late.

While all eyes will be on if Odegaard makes the starting XI, I feel like there is no need to rush him into the team, and Wolves away is hardly the fixture to do so.

Gabriel Magalhaes could well make his first start since testing positive for Coronavirus, but I’m not convinced he is back to 100% just yet.

What changes would you make to the XI if you was in charge?

Patrick

10 Comments

  1. OnceGreat says:
    February 2, 2021 at 12:16 pm

    I’d actually start Odegaard instead of ESR. We don’t want the Saka /Tierney scenario happening to the lad. If Odegaard is in good enough shape, I’ll go for him all day long. Would probably sub him off at half-time or after an hour.

  2. PJ-SA says:
    February 2, 2021 at 12:20 pm

    “No need to rush Odegaard into the team”

    Should we give him a month to acclimatise on a 6 month loan?

  3. Lenohappy says:
    February 2, 2021 at 12:24 pm

    Even if Saka is fit to start, I think arteta should find a way to still start Pepe, the boy is presently in form and finally starting to enjoy his football so I don’t think it will do his confidence good if we just put him on the bench after playing two good games in a row.

    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      February 2, 2021 at 12:38 pm

      You are joking right? Pepe ahead of Saka? are you Pepe’s agent?
      If Saka was on field against Man United we would have won that match

      1. Dan kit says:
        February 2, 2021 at 12:49 pm

        He didn’t say start him ahead for Saka he said find away to start him and I agree ,in his last 2 matches he has started to look more confident he’s got along way to go but his form is on par with all our other forwards maybe except Saka .

  4. Tom says:
    February 2, 2021 at 12:51 pm

    I will play lacazette up top
    Martinelli esr saka
    Or
    Aubameyang esr pepe

  5. Harrison Lee says:
    February 2, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    GK- Leno
    back- bellerin, holding, gabriel, cendric
    mid- xhaka, partey
    attack- saka, ordegard,pepe
    forward- Aubameyang

  6. Stephen says:
    February 2, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    He should just use Pepe so that Saka will regain his strength ahead of A Villa

  7. Kidman says:
    February 2, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    Pepe shouldn’t start at all..
    Instead martineli in

    My opinion though

  8. Khadii says:
    February 2, 2021 at 1:31 pm

    Pepe Laca Saka
    ESR
    Xhaka Partey
    Cedric Gab Holding Bellerin(unfortunately)
    Leno

    Or

    Martinelli Laca Pepe
    ESR
    Xhaka Partey
    Ced Gab Luiz Bell
    Leno

    Or
    Pepe Laca Saka
    Martin
    Elneny Partey
    Ced Luiz Holding Bell
    Leno

