Wolves v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will make the trip north to take on Wolves this evening, but we still have question marks on some of our players.

While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a huge boost back in the squad, having dealt with some personal problems to do with his family, we could be without as many as five first-team members.

Kieran Tierney and Mat Ryan are both confirmed as missing, although neither is believed to be far away from a return. The goalkeeper is hoping to return to full training this week after a knock in training to his hip, while the defender is being continually assessed following discomfort in his lower leg.

Arsenal.com yesterday confirmed that all of Pablo Mari, Bukayo Saka and Dani Ceballos all had to be assessed before we could confirm their availability. The latter later tweeted that he was ‘back at 100%’ however, seeming to state his return.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Luiz Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Smith Rowe Aubameyang

Lacazette

Some of this team picks itself, although I’m hoping that Saka can prove his fitness in time to replace Pepe on the teamsheet, not that the Ivory Coast international hasn’t raised his game of late.

While all eyes will be on if Odegaard makes the starting XI, I feel like there is no need to rush him into the team, and Wolves away is hardly the fixture to do so.

Gabriel Magalhaes could well make his first start since testing positive for Coronavirus, but I’m not convinced he is back to 100% just yet.

What changes would you make to the XI if you was in charge?

Patrick