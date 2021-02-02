Wolves v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will make the trip north to take on Wolves this evening, but we still have question marks on some of our players.
While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a huge boost back in the squad, having dealt with some personal problems to do with his family, we could be without as many as five first-team members.
Kieran Tierney and Mat Ryan are both confirmed as missing, although neither is believed to be far away from a return. The goalkeeper is hoping to return to full training this week after a knock in training to his hip, while the defender is being continually assessed following discomfort in his lower leg.
Arsenal.com yesterday confirmed that all of Pablo Mari, Bukayo Saka and Dani Ceballos all had to be assessed before we could confirm their availability. The latter later tweeted that he was ‘back at 100%’ however, seeming to state his return.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Luiz Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Pepe Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette
Some of this team picks itself, although I’m hoping that Saka can prove his fitness in time to replace Pepe on the teamsheet, not that the Ivory Coast international hasn’t raised his game of late.
While all eyes will be on if Odegaard makes the starting XI, I feel like there is no need to rush him into the team, and Wolves away is hardly the fixture to do so.
Gabriel Magalhaes could well make his first start since testing positive for Coronavirus, but I’m not convinced he is back to 100% just yet.
What changes would you make to the XI if you was in charge?
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I’d actually start Odegaard instead of ESR. We don’t want the Saka /Tierney scenario happening to the lad. If Odegaard is in good enough shape, I’ll go for him all day long. Would probably sub him off at half-time or after an hour.
“No need to rush Odegaard into the team”
Should we give him a month to acclimatise on a 6 month loan?
Even if Saka is fit to start, I think arteta should find a way to still start Pepe, the boy is presently in form and finally starting to enjoy his football so I don’t think it will do his confidence good if we just put him on the bench after playing two good games in a row.
You are joking right? Pepe ahead of Saka? are you Pepe’s agent?
If Saka was on field against Man United we would have won that match
He didn’t say start him ahead for Saka he said find away to start him and I agree ,in his last 2 matches he has started to look more confident he’s got along way to go but his form is on par with all our other forwards maybe except Saka .
I will play lacazette up top
Martinelli esr saka
Or
Aubameyang esr pepe
GK- Leno
back- bellerin, holding, gabriel, cendric
mid- xhaka, partey
attack- saka, ordegard,pepe
forward- Aubameyang
He should just use Pepe so that Saka will regain his strength ahead of A Villa
Pepe shouldn’t start at all..
Instead martineli in
My opinion though
Pepe Laca Saka
ESR
Xhaka Partey
Cedric Gab Holding Bellerin(unfortunately)
Leno
Or
Martinelli Laca Pepe
ESR
Xhaka Partey
Ced Gab Luiz Bell
Leno
Or
Pepe Laca Saka
Martin
Elneny Partey
Ced Luiz Holding Bell
Leno