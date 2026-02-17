Wolves v Arsenal Match Preview and Prediction

Wolves may need a near-miraculous run to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, but the team is determined to fight until the end. The Midlands side face a daunting challenge when they take on Arsenal, a team in exceptional form, and will be aiming to defy the odds. Since 2011, no team at the bottom of the table has defeated the league leaders, a record Wolves would be eager to break in Wednesday’s fixture.

Arsenal, meanwhile, come into the match having drawn their last league game at Brentford, a result that reduced their points advantage at the top of the table to just four. With the season entering its decisive stages, the Gunners cannot afford to drop further points, particularly as Manchester City remain within striking distance. Each match now carries increased significance, and victory against Wolves is essential to maintaining momentum in the title race.

Form and Head-to-Head Record

Wolves enter the fixture unbeaten in their last two matches, but Arsenal’s recent form has been impressive, with just one defeat in their previous ten league games, winning seven of those encounters. Historically, Wolves have struggled in this particular matchup, losing each of their last five meetings with the Gunners. This head-to-head record, combined with Arsenal’s consistent performances, suggests a strong likelihood of a positive outcome for the visitors.

The Stakes at the Business End of the Season

As the campaign approaches its conclusion, Arsenal are focused on taking it one game at a time, understanding the importance of each fixture in the broader context of the title race. The challenge presented by Wolves represents the latest test of their resolve, tactical discipline, and consistency. For Wolves, the opportunity to compete against the league leaders offers a chance to inspire hope, but overcoming Arsenal will require an exceptional performance.

With both teams aware of what is at stake, the fixture promises intensity and competitiveness. Yet, given the form, quality, and historical advantage of Arsenal, the expectation is that the Gunners will secure another fine victory as they continue to pursue the Premier League crown.

Prediction

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

