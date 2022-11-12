Arsenal will be releasing many of their players for international duty after today’s Premier League clash with Wolves, and we will be keen to win to make sure we stay top of the division going into the break.

We come into the match on the back of defeat, having watched Brighton beat our B team in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but that defeat shouldn’t play on the minds of the players too much. In the Premier League, we have won 11 times from our 13 outings thus far, and deservedly top the table at present (we could be second after Manchester City’s early kick-off has finished).

Our rivals come into the game with torrid form, having won just one of their last eight games in the league, but could be boosted by a change in manager, with former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui having taken over at the beginning of the week.

While Wolves may have their plan to stop us, and us have limited intel into how they will be looking to operate, we can go into this with the intention to play our game, and that should be more than enough.

I can see us winning this one 2-0, with Gabriel Martinelli to show his doubters back in Brazil they are wrong with another goal to add to his tally, and take that confidence into the World Cup squad.

What are your early predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick