Wolves v Arsenal Official Highlights – Odegaard at the double

The Arsenal juggernaut just keeps on rolling, with yet another away win which sends us five points clear at the top of the League.

Mikel Arteta explained that a lot of the players had gone down with a bug after the pre-match meal, so it was surprising that the boss sent out his very best team, and they managed to struggle through as usual.

It was a scrappy first half, but it was our young captain Martin Odegaard that came up trumps after the break, scoring both goals on our 2-0 won over Wolves.

So sit back and enjoy the official highlights ….