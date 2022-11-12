Wolves v Arsenal Team News & Predicted Line-up for PL clash

Arsenal will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening with the chance to build a gap on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Citizens slipped up by letting Brentford claim all three points at the Etihad after seeing Ivan Toney score the winner deep into injury time, leaving us top of the table even before we play tonight.

We also go into this evening with plenty of our squad available, with Mo Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko both having returned to fitness, but Takehiro Tomiyasu is a doubt today. Emile Smith Rowe is our only remaining long-term absentee.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

This team should have more than enough to deal with Wolves, who have been woeful so far this season. Even with a new manager, it would be a shock if they were to pull off a win against our side. There isn’t a single player who is playing badly in this team, and even with our striker currently struggling for goals, his all-round game has been astonishing.

Do you think any other players deserve to come into the side? What are your predictions for this evening’s clash?

Patrick