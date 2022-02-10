Wolves v Arsenal – Who can deal with the pressure better wins this game

The Wolves boss Bruno Lage has made the Wanderers into Top Six challengers this season, and will jump ahead of Arsenal if they get all three points tonight at Molineux.

This is a crucial fortnight ahead for as they have a daunting fixture list of playing Arsenal twice, and Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham in the space of 15 days which would be a tough run for any team right now. And every opponent is also in the Top Six race at the moment so every game is a six-pointer.

Lage is well aware of the task ahead, and has called on his players to fight for every point. “Now is the right time to make pressure because we are on 34 points and that can give us comfort, but I don’t want anyone comfortable,” Lage told the ExpressAndStar.

“Now is the time to come, step forward and show character to continue to play with ambition to win more points and conquer more things for the club.

“They’re important games because the teams are there near us and, first, we need to come with personality and character to play our game and win the game.”

In contrast, Arsenal only have 3 games in the same time period, but with the two games against Wolves it is also crucial to our season and the League table could be looking vastly different in a few weeks time, so there is just as much pressure on Arteta to pick his team back up after a disastrous January.

So will the winner tonight be the team that handles the pressure the best?

