Wolves want to beat Arsenal to impressive relegated star

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs impressed by the performances of Bilal El Khannouss during Leicester City’s ill-fated Premier League campaign. The 21-year-old Moroccan midfielder stood out in what was otherwise a difficult season for the Foxes, who were relegated to the Championship after just one year in the top flight.

El Khannouss was one of the few bright spots in Leicester’s team, showing maturity, composure and creativity well beyond his years. His displays have not gone unnoticed, with several top-flight clubs monitoring his situation. Among them are Arsenal, who are in the market for promising talent to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal Face Competition Despite Midfield Interest

While Arsenal have tracked El Khannouss closely throughout the season, their current focus remains on bolstering their attacking options. Mikel Arteta’s side is prioritising the signing of a new striker and other offensive reinforcements, which may delay any formal approach for the Leicester City midfielder.

This could prove costly, as other Premier League clubs appear ready to act. According to Birmingham World, Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to intensify their pursuit of El Khannouss and are poised to make a move for the midfielder in the coming weeks. Wolves are believed to view him as a player who can make an immediate impact and help enhance their midfield depth.

A Talent Worth Watching in the Premier League

Given his performances and potential, El Khannouss is unlikely to feature in the Championship next season. His technical ability and vision on the ball suggest he is ready to continue playing at the highest level. Although Arsenal rate him highly, the timing of their transfer priorities may allow a club like Wolves to move ahead in the race for his signature.

While El Khannouss has shown he can shine under pressure, there is an argument that a move to a club like Wolves could be a sensible next step in his career. It would provide him with the platform to prove his consistency in the Premier League before potentially making the leap to a top-six side such as Arsenal.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…