Wolves boss practically invites Arsenal to make a bid for Pedro Neto

If Edu and Mikel Arteta needed more motivation to sign Pedro Neto, Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has just given them one. Some Arsenal fans hope that the club will finally sign a Bukayo Saka deputy who is of a similar level. Saka has played a lot in recent years, possibly more than he should have if we are being honest.

.The Hale End graduate is a one-of-a-kind right winger for both Arsenal and England. Unfortunately, no one at Arsenal has come close to matching what he brings from the right side of the attack. And the problem is that he wants to play every single game, and he can be a game-winner even if he’s having a bad day.

. It is obvious that Arsenal should invest in the transfer market to acquire an ideal Saka deputy that is at the same level, so Arteta would feel comfortable to be just as dangerous as our starboy.

Wolves’ Portuguese international, Neto, is one of the few wingers that a lot of Gooners have agreed can perform at Saka’s level. That’s why we were anxious the other day that Spurs would beat us to the deal.

That said, while acknowledging that Neto would undoubtedly be a success on any team he joins, Gary O’Neil has stated that they will not stand in the way of the Portuguese winger if a reasonable offer is made for his services. He also mentioned that no club had approached them about the deal, but even if they hope to keep the player before deadline day, a suitor could come forward for his signature.

“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club. Obviously, I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays,” O’Neil said.

“I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot; I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him, and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club, then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.

“I’m confident that he will be here. Because we haven’t had anything really, that makes the club think that he won’t be. But of course, a lot of business can be done late.”

Clearly, O’Neil is making sure that everyone knows that the Brazilian is available as he said he is happy to wait until the last few days, it means that the buyer must get sales through before they can close any buying deals…

I have a feeling the last week of this window is going to be crazy. I can’t wait…

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.