Women’s Champions League giants, Lyon, showing interest in Arsenal’s Katie McCabe

Reports began to circulate from David Ornstein at The Athlectic’ last night about French side Olympique Lyonnais Women being interested in Arsenal Women’s Irish international Katie McCabe, as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. Lyon Women have won the Champions League a record 8 times, and are giants of the European football scene.

Fan-favourite, Katie has been a huge part of Arsenal’s squad and system since December 2015, and is a vital part of the reason we have had success in recent years. McCabe put pen to paper on a new contract last season and is meant to be at Arsenal for at least another year, making her a longstanding player at the club of almost a decade, and she has become a clear fan favourite who would be extremely missed if she was to leave.

McCabe has been such a big part of the Arsenal team since joining the club in 2015 and because she’s such a versitile player and leader among the group, she would be a huge loss for the club.

McCabe said when she signed her new contract that Arsenal has become her home and she doesn’t seem like she’s unhappy at the club, but you never know. She could want a new experience and Lyon is a great club to go to, with a great culture and winning mentality and it could be the right fit for McCabe.

It’s been widely reported that McCabe will take the number 11 shirt from Vivianne Miedema, who has just joined rival club Manchester City and doesn’t look likely to leave, but that isn’t stopping Lyon from trying to sign the talented Ireland international. It’s not new that clubs have been interested in Katie, she’s well sought after. In January 2023 Arsenal reportedly rejected a 250k offer from are London rivals Chelsea. And after her performance last season (for club and country), i expect interest to remain strong from multiple clubs.

Personally, i think it would be devastating if McCabe was to leave, not only is she is a huge presence in the dressing room, and a leader, but she brings so much to the squad. She’s extremely talented and only seems to get better as the years go by. She’s a strong force on the pitch, whether that’s at the back in defence or the midfield, she’s a huge presence and would leave a huge hole in our squad if we were to let her go.

If Arsenal were to allow her to leave i think it would be a huge mistake and would result in an imbalance in the squad. Of course a lot of the decison would rely on the player and the club and if a stupid offer came in, it might be hard to say no to, but i do think it would be a massive mistake for the club.

What’re your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

