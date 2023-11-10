Women’s Conti Cup 2023-24 Match Review: Arsenal 3-1 Bristol City Women

WFC vs Bristol City match report

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad welcomed Bristol City to Meadow Park on Thursday night, coming away 3-1 winners after a dominant performance from our Gunner women, putting Arsenal 3rd in Group D after just one game. Arsenal Women will be looking to hold onto their Conti Cup trophy this season and the win against Bristol was the perfect start to our campaign.

The game started off with Arsenal Women looking to be on the front foot, nearly going in front in the first 30 seconds after Stina Blackstenius put the ball in the back of the net but was quickly ruled offside. After the offside the game seemed to open up a bit and for the first 20 minutes, it was end-to-end football, with Bristol City setting up well tactically.

But it didn’t take long for our Arsenal Women to go in front, in the 27th minute Beth Mead made a darting run into the box, only to spot the run of Frida Maanum beside her, Mead took a quick look up and cut the ball back into the box into the feet of Maanum who fired the ball into the back of the Bristol City net, beating their keeper and putting Arsenal Women 1-0 up and Mead earning her second assist since coming back from her ACL injury.

Only a few minutes later Katie McCabe was unlucky to not go 2-0 up after a powerful long-range shot was somehow kept out of the goal by the Bristol City keeper. But not long after that our Arsenal Women managed to get another goal, in the 36th minute, Katie McCabe whipped a ball in from a set piece corner and onto the head of Lotte Wubben-Moy who steered the ball onto the post and then in, putting Arsenal women 2-0 up and in the driving seat. A great cross from McCabe and an even better goal for Wubben-Moy.

Coming out for the second half Bristol looked to have a bit more energy and confidence going forward and started to control a lot of the ball. Both having their chances but both defences staying solid throughout the start of the second half.

Eidevall looked to his bench and made a few changes and only a minute after Bristol City managed to get a goal back after the ball was seen bouncing in the box and landed to the feet of Sille Struck who chipped the ball past Sabrina D’Angelo in goal, putting City well and truly back into the game with a lovely finish.

For the remaining 20 minutes Arsenal saw a lot of the possession and both teams had a lot of chances but Arsenal looked too strong going forward and in the dying minutes of extra time, after a perfect through ball from Caitlin Foord, Blacksteinius managed to bag the winner, putting the ball past the City keeper and sealing the win for the Arsenal women.

A dominant display from our Gooner Women as we look to defend our Conti Cup trophy.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

