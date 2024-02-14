Women’s Conti Cup holders Arsenal fight tonight to join Chelsea, Man City & Villa at semi-finals

Arsenal Women will be facing off against the London City Lionesses, in the Continental Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night, and it’s safe to say that this game is crucial. Arsenal’s best chance at glory lies in defeating the London City Lionesses, making it to the Continental Cup semi-finals, and winning the final. Last weekend, they suffered an FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City. A week ago, they lost 2-1 to West Ham in the WSL to dent their WSL league title chances.

The match against the London City Lionesses was supposed to have already taken place, but unfortunately, it couldn’t happen because of a waterlogged pitch

Just like any Gooner, Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall believes the team will bounce back from their recent poor form, and return to their winning ways, as he suggested after the FA Cup setback.

“We are Arsenal, we want to compete in every competition. That is the ambition otherwise we shouldn’t be here in this club. We want to win both competitions we are still in, that is how ambitious we need to be. We need to understand that the league is not entirely in our control now but we need to put 100% focus into it,” said Eidevall as quoted by Arseblog ‘s Tim Stillman

Arsenal Women might not be doing so well with no wins in two games, but their hosts are also in a bit of a tough spot, as they haven’t won in their last three games. If our Gunner women come into the game with a strong desire to win, there’s no reason why they can’t come out on top. This is a top-teir WSL side versus a Championship side that are 2 points above the relegation zone.

Emily Fox would’ve been a perfect fit for this game, but unfortunately, she won’t be able to participate. She’s currently with the US national women’s team. Arsenal Canadian internationals Cloe Lacasse and Sabrina D’Angelo will also play in the Concacaf women’s Gold Cup – but they will be available for this game and leave to join their national teammates after the Manchester United game at the weekend.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Can our Gunners progress to the Conti Cup semi-finals tonight?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

