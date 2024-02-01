Women’s Conti Cup QF: Can Arsenal move one step closer to retaining title?

The fixture details for Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup quarter-final against London City Lionesses have been confirmed.

The match will take place on Wednesday 7th February 2024, with a kick-off at 7pm UK. The match will be played at Princes Park Stadium, Dartford FC.

Tickets for Arsenal’s away game went on sale at 6pm yesterday evening, 31st January via London City Lionesses website. You can find more information on tickets at London City Lionesses ticketing platform.

The match will be streamed live on The FA Player, for fans unable to buy tickets.

Our Gunners made it through to the quarter-finals of the competition on an unbeaten run. Arsenal Women topped Group D with 11 points. Carolina Morace’s side advanced to the last eight by beating Crystal Palace, Lewes, and Watford to top spot in Group C.

Arsenal Women are the reigning Conti Cup champions, after winning the trophy back in March 2023 with a 3-1 dominant win over Chelsea. Our Gunners are also the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won the Conti Cup six times.

Arsenal Women are the firm favourites to win against the Championship side,. London City Lionesses were recently bought by Korean-born American businesswoman Michele Kang.

The London City Lionesses squad includes a few former Arsenal players, including Arsenal Captain Katie McCabe’s former partner and Irish international Ruesha Littlejohn, Danielle Carter, Grace Neville, Emma Mukandi and Tinaya Alexander.

Jonas Eidevall & his Arsenal Women squad are going all out for domestic silverware this season. Having won the Conti Cup last season, can our Gunners do it again?

Do you think Arsenal Women can pick up the Domestic Treble this season?

Michelle Maxwell

