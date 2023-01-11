Women’s Finalissima 2023 sold out: Arsenal’s Williamson & Rafaelle captain England v Brazil at Wembley

England take part as winners of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, having beaten Germany 2-1 in the Wembley final on 31 July 2022. The Lionesses were victorious in front of 87,192 spectators – a European record for a women’s national-team fixture as well as for any EURO finals match for men or women. And what that win has done for women’s football in England since then is incredible in terms of ticket sales and attendance up and down the country.

Brazil earned their place with victory at the 2022 Copa América Femenina, defeating hosts Colombia 1-0. Whereas the Lionesses celebrated clinching their first major trophy, Brazil’s victory increased their record number of Copa América titles to eight.

The game will take place on Thursday 6 April 2023 at 19:45 UK. This is the first time the champions from the Women’s EURO and Copa América Femenina have met in a formal, scheduled fixture.

So which of our Gunners are likely to be involved?

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson as captain of the Lionesses and Lotte Wubben-Moy for England. A key player for England Women is Beth Mead who won Player of the Tournament & the Golden Boot at the Euros, but she is side-lined with a significant ACL injury. And Rafaelle Souza as captain of Brazil, as well as Gio Queiroz who has recently returned to Arsenal after a loan-spell at Everton.

England and Brazil have met three times at senior women’s international level. On 6 October 2018, England beat Brazil 1-0 in a friendly at Meadow Lane, Nottingham, courtesy of a second-minute goal from Fran Kirby.

They also met twice in 2019. On 27 February, England won 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup in Chester, Pennsylvania, trailing at half-time to an Andressa Alves penalty but turning the game through Ellen White and Beth Mead. On 5 October in Middlesbrough, it was Brazil who won a friendly 2-1 with two Debinha goals before Beth England pulled one back.

We may not be welcoming Brazilian Debinha to Arsenal, as she has signed for another NWSL team KC Current, but it will be great to see her in action with her Brazil teammates at Wembley!

Michelle Michelle

WIN FREE CLUB LEVEL TICKETS for Arsenal Women V Chelsea at Emirates on 15th January!! Winner will be announced TODAY!

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….