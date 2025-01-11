Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, looks on
Women’s head coach appointment expected before Arsenal’s first WSL match of 2025

Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, looks on(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Last October, Arsenal parted ways with Jonas Eidevall, who has since been appointed as the San Diego Wave head coach. As the Swede takes over the NWSL side, there are also exciting updates from the Emirates. Finally, Arsenal Women are set to unveil their new head coach.

Reputable journalist Tom Garry has revealed that Arsenal Women have reached a decision on who will take over as their manager.

Speaking on The Guardian Women’s Football Weekly Podcast, he admitted that “the process to find a long-term head coach is coming to a conclusion. Confirmation of the appointment may not arrive before Sunday’s cup tie; however, an announcement is expected before Arsenal faces Crystal Palace in the WSL next weekend.”

There’s been no real speculation about who Arsenal’s new Head Coach will be. The hope amongst Gooners is that Renee, who has done a stellar job as the caretaker manager with 11 games unbeaten, 10 wins, and a draw, will be confirmed as the Gunner Women’s boss.

Renee Slegers Arsenal coach
Renee Slegers Arsenal coach (Photo by Jaimi Joy/Getty Images)

With her at the helm, Arsenal Women wouldn’t have to start from scratch. The ongoing project can continue seamlessly with Renee, who was Jonas Eidevall’s assistant. Who knows, the Dutch tactician might finally see it reach its peak, but as an assistant to the new head coach..

With winning the league cups and the Champions League possible, and the league itself being trickier, Arsenal have much to fight for. Whoever the new coach may be, they would have the mission to guide this Arsenal team to silverware.

With the pressure of whether Slegers takes over the head coach role permanently soon to subside, with the new appointment being announced, just who will this coach be?

Asked when the head coach appointment process may come to an end (during the Arsenal v pre-Bristol City Presser) Renee replied:

“That’s for the club to answer that question. I have big trust that they will do this very detailed, and then they are very keen to make a very good decision, so I trust the club on this.”

Are you nervous about Arsenal’s new head coach announcement Gooners? I know I am!

Michelle M

Renee Slegers, Interim Manager of Arsenal, smiles as she looks on prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Arsenal
Tags Renee Slegers

