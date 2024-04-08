Highs & lows for Gunners on international duty for Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers

Our Arsenal women are currently away with their respective countries, on international duty, and we got to see a lot of our women in action over the past two days, as we wait for club football to get back into the swing of things. Here’s a run down of everything that’s happened so far.

The first game involved Arsenal loanee Katherine Kuhl’s Denmark, as they faced off against the Czech Republic, in their first game on the journey to Euro 2025 qualification. Denmark ended up winning the game 3-1, after a solid performance. Kuhl started the match and played 61 minutes before being subbed off. Playing in the midfield, she looked solid and was a key part in keeping the game flowing from the middle.

Victoria Pelova started and played 75 minutes in The Netherlands clash with Italy, where the Orange Lionesses lost 2-0 after a tough game of football for the Dutch side. Pelova had a good game but wasn’t as potent as she would have liked to be, and unfortunately their road to Euro 2025 qualification started off on a bad note. Vivianne Miedema, the all-time top-scorer for the Netherlands, was not named in the squad due to a knee problem.

Austria faced off against Germany and lost 3-2 after a tough game that was full of action. Manuela Zinsberger started in goal and played the full 90 minutes, making some great saves, but just couldn’t keep out the goals and Austria walked away defeated. Zinsberger herself had a good game but was somewhat let down by her team, and was left disappointed with the loss as they too try to qualify for the Women’s Euro’s. Arsenal’s Laura Wienroither, who has not yet returned to the pitch for Arsenal, following her rehabilitation from an ACL injury, was named on the bench but did not feature.

World Cup winners Spain had another blow out game when they faced Belgium, walking away 7-0 winners after another dominating game from the world champions. Laia Codina didn’t manage to get any minutes in her countries massive win but was named on the bench.

Katie McCabe’s Ireland then faced off against France and walked away defeated, after a 1-0 loss to the French side. McCabe started and played a full 90 minutes in the middle of the pitch, wearing the captains armband, but couldn’t lead her team to victory after a tough match.

The current Euro holders, England’s Lionesses, then faced off against Sweden and walked away sharing the points. Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy both started for England, and Beth Mead was brought on for the last 20 minutes of the game. Lionesses Captain Leah Williamson did not come off the bench. Russo scored a great goal in the first half, after Lauren James crossed a peach of a ball into the middle of the box for Russo to head home and put England 1-0 up. Stina Blackstenius also started and played almost a full 90 minutes for Sweden, having a solid game up front and looking dangerous all night. Sweden got a goal back in the 64th minute and both teams walked away sharing the points on their journey to Euro 2025 qualification. Arsenal’s other 2 Swedish internationals were not named in the squad. Lina Hurtig is currently out with an back problem, and Amanda Ilestedt is with child.

Emily Fox started and played 63 minutes for the US Women’s side in their 2-1 win over Japan, having 55 touches throughout the game, and made a big impact defending and going forward for the US, before being taken off. Putting themselves into the final against Canada for the She Believes Cup.

Canada faced off against Brazil and walked way winners after penalties. The game ended 1-1 in regular time and was set for a penalty spot stand off. Cloe Lacasse started and played 76 minutes before being subbed off. She didn’t get a lot of the ball and looked to be finding it hard to get into the game, but her country still walked away with the win, after some calm and composed penalties sent Canada into the final against The US. Sabrina D’Angelo didn’t come off the bench.

