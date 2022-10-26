Womens World Cup Finals – Which Arsenal players are set to face-off in the Group Draw?

2023 FIFA Womens World Cup Groups – Arsenal Women face-offs revealed By Michelle

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the ninth FIFA Women’s World Cup. The tournament will run for one month next summer, from 20th July to 20th August 2023.

32 nations will compete in the Women’s World Cup for the first time. Born as a 12-team tournament in 1991, it was expanded to include 16 countries at USA 1999 and 24 at Canada 2015.

The following countries have qualified for Australia & New Zealand 2023:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China PR, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Korea Republic, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, USA, Vietnam, Zambia.

All Arsenal players identified in each group above are of course subject to team selection.

Norway & Switzerland are in Group A meaning Frida Maanum will face Noelle Maritz and Lia Walti in that group.

Australia and Republic of Ireland are in Group B meaning Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord will face Katie McCabe in that group.

Japan are in Group C with the only Arsenal player being Mana Iwabuchi.

England Lionesses´are in Group D. Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs & Lotte Wubben-Moy will not face any other Arsenal players at this group stage.

USA & Netherlands are in Group E. Kaylan Marckese could face Vivianne Miedema in that group.

Brazil are in Group F with the only Arsenal player being Rafaelle Souza.

Sweden are in Group G. Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius will not face any other Arsenal players at this group stage.

Finally, there is Group H, where there are no Arsenal players.

There are still some teams entered in the Play-off Tournament, vying for a spot in the WWC Australia & New Zealand 2023. 10 teams will participate, but only the top 3 teams will qualify.

Tournament dates: 18-23 February 2023

Group A: Portugal, Cameroon, Thailand

Group B: Chile, Haiti, Senegal

Group C: Chinese Taipei, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Panama

How it works: Cameroon will face Thailand for the right to play Portugal in the Group A final, while Chile will await the winners of Senegal-Haiti in Group B. In Group C, Chinese Taipei-Paraguay and Papua New Guinea-Panama will square off for a ticket Down Under.

Michelle Maxwell

