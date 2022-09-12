Womens World Cup play-off dates and which Arsenal players are involved

5 Arsenal Women in 2023 UEFA Women’s World Cup play-offs in October by Michelle

The ties have been set for October 2023, deciding two finals spots and one berth in the intercontinental play-offs.

The three round 1 winners will face teams entering in round 2 in one-off ties

The European play-offs for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be played on 6 and 11 October 2022, and the ties have been set.

Play-off draw

Round 1 (6 October)

Scotland (with Arsenal´s Jen Beattie) vs Austria (with Manuela Zinberger, Laura Wienroither)

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Portugal vs Belgium

Round 2 (11 October)

Portugal / Belgium vs Iceland

Scotland / Austria vs Republic of Ireland (with Arsenal´s Katie McCabe)

Switzerland (with Arsenal´s Noelle Maritz) vs Wales / Bosnia and Herzegovina

This is the first play-off for a final tournament for Bosnia & Herzegovina and Wales.

Aiming for World Cup debuts are Austria, Belgium, Iceland, Ireland and Portugal

Scotland previously qualified in 2019 and Switzerland in 2015.

In the play-offs, the three best qualifying group stage runners-up (based on results against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section) have been seeded directly to round 2 of the play-offs (Switzerland, Iceland and Ireland). The six remaining runners-up contest three single-leg play-offs in round 1.

The three winners from round 1 and the three teams entering directly in round 2 will then compete in single-leg play-offs.

The two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage against the sides ranked first, third, fourth and fifth in their section, and round 2 play-offs) will qualify for the finals from 20 July to 20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs.

All play-offs level after 90 minutes will go to extra time, and if necessary a penalty shoot-out.

Wishing our Arsenal Women the very best of luck in helping to secure their countries places at the 2023 UEFA Women´s World Cup!

Michelle Maxwell

