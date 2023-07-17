“Won the Champions League” Arsenal star backs Kai Havertz to shine

Despite some critics expressing doubts about Kai Havertz’s move to Arsenal this summer, one person who supports the decision is Aaron Ramsdale.

Havertz made the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal, which has left some Gunners fans less than enthusiastic. They fear that he might turn out to be another flop, following a pattern of players joining from rival clubs.

During his time at Chelsea, Havertz didn’t perform up to expectations, but it’s worth noting that many Chelsea players struggled collectively as the team finished below their anticipated level in the league and other competitions.

Part of the challenge for Havertz was that he was utilised in various roles at Stamford Bridge, including being deployed as a striker. This lack of a clear and consistent position on the pitch might have affected his performance.

However, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, remains confident that Havertz is a valuable addition to the team, and Ramsdale, too, shares this belief. Ramsdale’s support for his new teammate indicates that the squad is welcoming him with positivity and anticipation, further strengthening the team’s hopes for a successful season with Havertz on board.

Ramsdale said of Havertz, as quoted by Kicker:

‘It’s a very good signing.

‘Kai already has a lot of experience, he was captain in Leverkusen when he was very young. He’s an international player, has won the Champions League and scored in important games.

‘He can play in different positions, which will help the team. He’s also a tall boy, so he can also help with set-piece situations, which shouldn’t be underestimated in modern football.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz had an indifferent spell at Chelsea, but the German is a top player and we could tell from some of his finest displays in the colours of the Blues.

He scored the winning goal in the final of the 2021 Champions League and that is a good sign. He could become our hero in that competition as well.