Gabriel Martinelli is claimed to have opened talks with Arsenal over a new deal after a bright start to the new season.

The forward arrived in north London from the fourth tier in Brazilian football, and surprisingly made an instant impact. He scored a memorable goal against Chelsea amidst an eye-opening debut campaign, and earned plaudits from a number of pundits as well as coming in for huge acclaim by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp also.

Martinelli was setback by an injury however, but in the last nine months he has once again showed just how much of a threat he can be to even the best of defences.

He started the new season in top form also with two goals from two games, and the club have now decided to open talks with the 21 year-old as we look to tie him down to a new long–term deal, despite having a fair amount of time left on his current terms.