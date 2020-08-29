Wonderkid vows not to quit Arsenal and hopes to captain the side

Gabriel Martinelli has declared his love for Arsenal Football Club, and reveals his hope to become captain of our side.

The 19 year-old only joined the club last summer, but made a huge impression in his debut season, despite making the big jump from playing in the fourth tier in Brazil to the Premier League.

Martinelli is keen to repay the faith shown in him, and has already tied his future to the club by signing a new five-year deal in recent months.

The wonderkid has now revealed that his preferred role is to play from wide, although he will play in any role given to him.

Martinelli told Bolivia Talk Show’s official YouTube channel: “I like to play open and I play quite centrally, but I prefer to start wide.

“But my preference is always just to play, centre-half, full-back, goalkeeper, I just want to play.”

The left-footed attacker goes onto reveal his intentions going forward, and is keen to follow in his manager’s footsteps and wear the captain’s armband one day, pledging his future to Arsenal.

He continued: “Arteta is the boss. I am trying to follow his path in being an idol at the club, winning trophies and being captain of the club.

“I have just signed a 5 year contract here and I will stay 5 years here, and if they renew with me again I will stay at this club, I love, I love this club. I dream of winning the league and the Champions League here.”

Giving an update on his knee injury after recently undergoing surgery, he stated: “I started walking again last week, so I hope to be back as soon as possible.”

It’s refreshing to hear how proud and happy that the young future star is in North London after only a short spell, and assuming that he is able to fully recover from his injuries, he will have the chance to play a key role in our bid to win those illustrious titles down the line.

Is Gabriel already showing qualities deserving of the captain’s armband?

