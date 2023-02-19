Wood from the Forest put Arsenal back where we belong – At the top of the pile

Arsenal are back where they belong: at the top of the league table. What a difference a single Premier League match day can make!

Can any inspired Gooner take a moment to appreciate Nottingham Forest in the comments section below? Well, you’ve never heard of him, and neither have I, but Arsenal-fan Chuma Nnoli’s response to Saturday’s results must be the ultimate depiction of how important Forest’s equaliser was to Arsenal this weekend. “Manchester City were hoping to get Gold with the goal from Silva.. Only for Nottingham to burn it with Wood from their Forest. Nottingham Forest ensuring Nothing Harms Arsenal’s ambitions,” tweeted Nnoli.

After overcoming Arsenal on Wednesday night and taking the lead in the Premier League standings for the first time in months, Pep Guardiola and his team were eager to demolish Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening and maintain their league lead. Forest, on the other hand, had other plans as they managed to contain a rejuvenated Manchester City, forcing a draw with them. That draw was enough to keep the reigning champions in second place, where Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Villa had dropped them.

The Gunners, at the top of the league standings, are currently two points ahead of the “Cityzens,” and with a game in hand, it’s evident who the favourites are to win the Premier League. Going forward, just as they did in the second half against Villa, Arteta and his team must battle until the end, and who knows, they may finally end their title drought.

Sam P

