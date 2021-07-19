World Champion who previously admitted dreaming of Arsenal available for cut-price deal

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is believed to be available for as little as €20Million this summer, a player who previously named Arsenal as a club he was dreaming of.

The 26 year-old has won a host of trophies with his current club including the Champions League and FIFA World Club Cup competition, as well as being a current World Champion after his exploits at the FIFA World Cup 2018 with France, but is believed to have been made available for transfer this summer.

Tolisso has just 12 months remaining on his current deal in the German capital, and with Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich expected to be the favoured midfield pairing for the season, the Frenchman is said to be available for a cut-price deal.

L’Equipe(via GFNF) claim that he can be signed for a lowly €20Million fee, a fee that both Juventus and Napoli are said to be unwilling to pay.

This could well open the door for a move to Arsenal, especially considering he has previously admitted that he dreamed of a move to the Emirates, as well as believing that the football in England would suit his game.

“Many clubs make me dream like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and England with teams like Arsenal,” he told France Football(via SkySports).

“I like the Premier League and I think I am well suited to it. It is the league that offers the most competition, it is the most open, the most hard-fought and the most spectacular.”

Arsenal are believed to on the lookout for a central midfielder, and his asking price shouldn’t be an issue for our side.

Patrick