“World-class footballer” Manager heaps praise on Arsenal man

Mikel Merino is earning a reputation as one of the most effective players in world football after coming off the bench to score in each of his last two appearances for Spain at the World Cup.

The midfielder arrived at the tournament after recovering from a serious injury, which has limited him to substitute appearances throughout the competition. As the tournament has progressed into its closing stages, his playing time has become even more restricted.

Despite those limitations, Merino has continued to make a decisive impact whenever he has been introduced. His contributions have proved crucial for Spain as they continue their pursuit of World Cup success.

Merino delivers when Spain need him

Spain faced Portugal in the round of 16, and Merino came off the bench to score the only goal of the match. He repeated the feat in the quarter-final against Belgium, once again emerging as a substitute before scoring the winning goal.

Across those two matches, Merino has played fewer than ten minutes of normal time, yet he has made a remarkable impact with two decisive goals. His performances have highlighted his ability to influence important matches despite limited opportunities.

There had been criticism of Spain’s decision to include him in the World Cup squad because he was not fully fit before the tournament. However, his displays have helped justify that decision and demonstrated his value to the national team.

De la Fuente praises midfielder

Luis de la Fuente was full of praise for Merino’s influence and quality. According to the Metro, the Spain manager said:

‘Mikel has many virtues, he’s a world-class footballer who could play for any national team, any club, just like he does for a top team. And with us, he’s perfectly suited to this idea, this system.

‘We’re lucky to have him and other players. With Mikel, we know he’s always there when we need him.’

Merino’s performances have reinforced his importance to Spain despite his limited playing time. His ability to make a decisive contribution from the bench has given his side an additional weapon as they continue their World Cup campaign and has strengthened the confidence his manager has placed in him throughout the tournament.

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