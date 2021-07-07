‘World-class’ – Former Gunner pleads Arsenal to complete deal they are ‘ahead’ in race to sign

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to complete a deal to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo this summer.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Italy international, whose side booked their place in the final of Euro 2020 with a penalty-shootout victory over Spain last night.

Locatelli started the competition in fine form, but eventually lost his place to the return of Marco Verratti from injury, and whilst you complain that he didn’t deserve to be dropped, his replacement has put in some assured performances in his place.

Locatelli’s future and the attention surrounding that could well be in the manager’s thinking, with him likely to want his star’s concentrated on their football, with our club said to have lodged the only ‘concrete offer’.

Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Italia(via the FootballInsider): “It’s true that other clubs from abroad are interested.

“Arsenal are one of these and they are ahead of everyone else because they tabled the only concrete offer we have received so far.”

Former Gunners forward Campbell has claimed it ‘would be huge’ if we to complete the deal, before explaining why he believes Juventus are not as strong rivals for his signature as they should be.

Campbell told the Football Insider: “It would be huge if we can get him.

“We have seen what a great player he is at the Euros.

“Normally, Italians like to stay in their own country, especially when Juventus come calling. But the great thing for Arsenal is Juventus do not have the money anymore. With financial fair play they have to box straight.

“It gives Arsenal a great opportunity to get a world-class midfielder in beside Thomas Partey. Go for it. Go and get him, please Arsenal.”

Could Locatelli prove to be the perfect partner for Partey in midfield?

