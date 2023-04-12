Arsenal’s “World class” Ramsdale could play for “any team on the planet”

Yes, Arsenal’s weekend game plan did not go as planned, but there were some remarkable highlights from the game.

Following the game, Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale began to trend on social media, and I’m sure you can guess why.

Aaron Ramsdale literally carried Arsenal against Liverpool, and if Arsenal eventually wins the Premier League, his performance in that game will be hailed as being essential to their title success.

The England keeper remarkably saved two scoring chances for Mo Salah and Ibrahim Konate. According to ESPN’s Steve Nicol, that game undoubtedly singled out Ramsdale as one of the best gkepers in the world.

“The one in the top corner is absolutely spectacular. But the one he saves from Konate doesn’t look as spectacular, but the mentality to just never give up on anything is what makes the save. That’s the mentality of the player,” he told Highbury Squad about his perspective on Ramsdale’s last-minute saves against Liverpool.

“That was a complete lost cause And he turned round and actually got the point from a lost cause for his team. Ramsdale’s been great, though.

“There’s a reason why you’re top of the league: because you’ve got good players. You’ve got people in positions that are actually world-class.

“Ramsdale could play in goal for any team on the planet, no danger, just as Saka could play for any team on the planet.”

Many Gooners weren’t sure Ramsdale was the custodian Mikel Arteta could build his defence around when they signed him back in August 2021 after seeing him get relegated from the PL not only with one club but two, Bournemouth and then Sheffield. Despite his dismal track record, Arteta could see his potential and he has continued to succeed with Arsenal; in fact, those who had doubts about him now often refer to him as the best. And he is ours! Sam P

