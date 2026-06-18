World Cup 2026 Prediction League: Standings After Matchday 1

The opening round of World Cup fixtures is complete, and the first standings are now taking shape in the Dan’s World Cup 2026 Prediction League.

With the top two in each group progressing automatically, plus the eight best third-placed finishers, there is still everything to play for. A strong Matchday 2 could see players climb rapidly up the table, while a poor set of predictions could leave others with work to do heading into the final group fixtures.

World Cup 2026 Predictions Matchday 2 Groups A-F

World Cup 2026 Predictions Matchday 2 Groups G-L

Please note: Some participants have submitted more than one set of predictions. In those cases, only the latest predictions submitted will be counted.

Group A

EJS – 18 Antivirus – 18 A1 – 17 Seagull – 16

Group B

Sue P – 21 Famochi – 21 Mrs BFG – 18 MTG – 16

Group C

Gunnerstew – 22 Bergkampfwagen – 21 June – 15 Stephanie – 14

Group D

Drayton – 21 J Gunner – 15 Dan Kit – 15 BFG (Matthijs Schukking) – 14

Group E

GB – 18 NT Gunnerz – 17 T Blaze – 17 Terrah – 14

Group F

Achizzy – 20 Me – 18 ESPN – 15 Sagie – 11

Group G

J Gunz – 20 Prince – 14 Jon Knights – 14 Gunsmoke – 13

Group H

Michelle – 18 Matthew – 15 Kenya 001 – 12 Adeski – 10

Group I

Kia – 17 Baron – 14 Gills – 14 Meana 93 – 10

Group J

Teteu – 20 Inigo – 16 Dave – 14 Cynthia – 12

Group K

IGL – 22 BBC CS – 18 Alfie – 16 Ladi – 13

Group L

Ric Lonta – 15 Ibrahim – 14 JRA – 13 Ackshay – 11

Current Best Third-Place Table

The top eight third-placed finishers currently occupying the qualification spots are:

Mrs BFG – 18 A1 – 17 T Blaze – 17 Alfie – 16 June – 15 Dan Kit – 15 ESPN – 15 Dave – 14

Just Outside The Qualification Places

Gills – 14

Jon Knights – 14

JRA – 13

Kenya 001 – 12

With two rounds of group matches still to play, everything remains up for grabs. The battle for the eight best third-place spots is already incredibly tight, with only a few points separating qualification from elimination.

Can the early leaders maintain their advantage, or will Matchday 2 completely reshuffle the standings? Let us know how you’re getting on in the comments below and good luck with the next round of predictions!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…