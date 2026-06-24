World Cup 2026 Prediction League: Standings After Matchday 2

Hey peeps,

On Sunday, the group stage ends on the same day the knockout stages begin.

That won’t give me a lot of time to finalise the groups and let you know who qualified, so keep predicting the knockout-stage games until you see the final tables and knockout rounds.

I will try and get the final groups posted on Sunday night or Monday morning.

Group A

EJS – 40 Antivirus – 38 AI – 37 Seagull – 34

Group B

Mrs BFG – 40 Sue P – 39 Famochi – 38 MTG – 30

Group C

Bergkampfwagen – 43 Gunnerstew – 41 Stephanie – 33 June – 31

Group D

Drayton – 36 Dan Kit – 32 BFG @Matthijs Schukking – 30 J Gunner – 15

Group E

TBlaze – 34 GB – 33 NT Gunnerz – 33 Terrah – 31

Group F

Achizzy – 39 Me – 37 ESPN – 32 sagie – 28

Group G

Prince – 37 Gunsmoke – 36 Jon Knights – 30 J Gunz – 28

Group H

Matthew – 38 Michelle – 36 Kenya 001 – 34 Adeski – 10

Group I

Kia – 36 Meana 92 – 32 Gills – 30 Baron – 28

Group J

Teteu – 43 Inigo – 29 Dave – 29 Cynthia – 26

Group K

BBC CS – 41 IGL – 35 ladi – 34 Alfie – 31

Group L

Ric Ionta – 37 JRA – 36 Ackshay – 36 Ibrahim – 25

One final round of group matches remains before we discover who has made it through to the knockout stages. Some groups are wide open, some are hanging by a thread, and a few leaders may still have a nervous glance over their shoulder. Good luck everyone, and keep those predictions coming!

Dan Smith

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