World Cup 2026 Predictions Last 32 Part One: A draw for Japan v Brazil?

Hey peeps,

There is a very quick turnaround between the end of the group stage and the start of the knockout rounds.

I’ll update the brackets for the Last 32 on Sunday or Monday.

Essentially, you need to predict every tie, with the winner progressing to the quarter-finals.

The only issue is that, by the time you know who has qualified from the groups, some of the Last 32 matches will already have kicked off.

So, for now, everyone should keep sending me their Last 32 predictions until the final group standings are confirmed.

On Sunday or Monday night, I’ll post predictions for every tie. However, if you already know the fixtures and want to get your predictions in early (especially if you’re worried about forgetting Monday’s games), feel free to post them in the comments below or email them to me.

Keep an eye on the site throughout the weekend and Monday because the turnaround is rapid.

I didn’t want anyone saying they hadn’t been given enough time!

Last 32 – Part One

(Predictions are based on the score after 90 minutes. If you think a tie will be decided in extra time or on penalties, predict a draw.)

Canada 1-0 South Africa

Top-level sport is often decided by the smallest details. Had Canada picked up a point on Wednesday, they would have secured home advantage all the way to the quarter-finals. Losing that advantage could ultimately be the difference between progressing and going home.

Jesse Marsch will still be relieved to discover his side have drawn South Africa.

Bafana Bafana were one of the least clinical teams in the final third to finish runners-up in their group, somehow qualifying despite scoring only once from open play.

It’s the first time the Rainbow Nation have reached this stage of a World Cup, so they have nothing to lose and everything to gain. So far, they’ve embraced the underdog tag brilliantly.

This could come down to how Canada cope with the expectation of being favourites, but they simply possess more quality in the attacking third.

Japan 1-1 Brazil

As a huge admirer of the way Japan play, they’ve been one of my dark horses throughout this tournament.

Unfortunately for them, they’ve been rewarded with arguably the toughest possible Round of 32 tie against Brazil.

I think Brazilian supporters are beginning to see the benefits of having Carlo Ancelotti in charge. The Italian has always insisted his teams must be adaptable and capable of winning matches in different ways rather than sticking rigidly to one style.

Against Scotland, he deliberately allowed the opposition more possession before punishing them on the counter-attack.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he adopts a similar approach here.

Netherlands 1-1 Morocco

Four years ago, Argentina didn’t introduce Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández until their second World Cup match. Many viewed those changes as the tactical turning point that eventually helped them lift the trophy.

I’m not suggesting Brian Brobbey will have the same impact for the Netherlands, but his introduction has certainly given the Dutch a genuine outlet and allowed them to play much higher up the pitch.

Morocco thrive in these types of encounters, though, where they’re considered slight underdogs.

They’re still Africa’s best chance of producing a first-ever World Cup winner. That may prove a step too far this summer, but keep an eye on them when they co-host the tournament in 2028.

USA 3-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

The hosts can ride their momentum into the Last 16.

Excitement around football continues to grow in the United States, and Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest challenge may simply be ensuring his players cope with the weight of expectation.

On the pitch, however, they should have too much quality for Bosnia and Herzegovina. As long as they do the basics properly, particularly defending set-pieces, which remain Bosnia’s biggest weapon, they should progress comfortably.

The remaining Last 32 predictions will be updated on Sunday or Monday.

How are your knockout predictions shaping up? Let us know your Last 32 picks in the comments below.

Dan Smith

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