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World Cup 2026 Predictions League: Final group standings confirmed

The group stage of the World Cup Predictions League is now complete, with the top two from each group progressing automatically to the Round of 32.

Joining them are the eight highest-scoring third-placed finishers, meaning the knockout stage line-up is now officially complete.

Congratulations to everyone who has made it through, and commiserations to those whose journey ends at the group stage.

Final Group Standings

Group A

EJS 60
A1 58
Seagull 57
Antivirus 56

Group B

Mrs BFG 63
Sue P 56
MTG 53
Famochi 45

Group C

Bergkampfwagen 61
Gunnerstew 57
Stephanie 51
June 47

Group D

Drayton 55
Dan Kit 52
BFG @Matthijs Schukking 45
J Gunner 35

Group E

TBlaze 58
GB 50
NT Gunnerz 50
Terrah 49

Group F

Achizzy 65
Me 61
ESPN 52
Sagie 44

Group G

Prince 61
Jon Knights 55
Gunsmoke 54
J Gunz 46

Group H

Matthew 64
Kenya 55
Michelle 50
Adeski 10

Group I

Kia 54
Meana 51
Baron 46
Gills 30

Group J

Teteu 62
Dave 51
Inigo 43
Cynthia 43

Group K

IGL 58
BBC CS 58
ladi 55
Alfie 47

Group L

Akshay 55
JRA 55
Ric Ionta 46
Ibrahim 43

Best Third-Placed Qualifiers

Seagull 57
ladi 55
Gunsmoke 54
MTG 53
ESPN 52
Stephanie 51
NT Gunnerz 50
Michelle 50

Congratulations to everyone who has reached the knockout rounds!

The Round of 32 fixtures will be published shortly, so keep an eye out to see who you’ll be facing in the first knockout round. From this point on, every prediction counts!

Dan Smith
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