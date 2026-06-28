World Cup 2026 Predictions League: Final group standings confirmed

The group stage of the World Cup Predictions League is now complete, with the top two from each group progressing automatically to the Round of 32.
Joining them are the eight highest-scoring third-placed finishers, meaning the knockout stage line-up is now officially complete.
Congratulations to everyone who has made it through, and commiserations to those whose journey ends at the group stage.
Final Group Standings
Group A
EJS 60
A1 58
Seagull 57
Antivirus 56
Group B
Mrs BFG 63
Sue P 56
MTG 53
Famochi 45
Group C
Bergkampfwagen 61
Gunnerstew 57
Stephanie 51
June 47
Group D
Drayton 55
Dan Kit 52
BFG @Matthijs Schukking 45
J Gunner 35
Group E
TBlaze 58
GB 50
NT Gunnerz 50
Terrah 49
Group F
Achizzy 65
Me 61
ESPN 52
Sagie 44
Group G
Prince 61
Jon Knights 55
Gunsmoke 54
J Gunz 46
Group H
Matthew 64
Kenya 55
Michelle 50
Adeski 10
Group I
Kia 54
Meana 51
Baron 46
Gills 30
Group J
Teteu 62
Dave 51
Inigo 43
Cynthia 43
Group K
IGL 58
BBC CS 58
ladi 55
Alfie 47
Group L
Akshay 55
JRA 55
Ric Ionta 46
Ibrahim 43
Best Third-Placed Qualifiers
Seagull 57
ladi 55
Gunsmoke 54
MTG 53
ESPN 52
Stephanie 51
NT Gunnerz 50
Michelle 50
Congratulations to everyone who has reached the knockout rounds!
The Round of 32 fixtures will be published shortly, so keep an eye out to see who you’ll be facing in the first knockout round. From this point on, every prediction counts!
Dan Smith
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment