World Cup 2026 Predictions League: Final group standings confirmed

The group stage of the World Cup Predictions League is now complete, with the top two from each group progressing automatically to the Round of 32.

Joining them are the eight highest-scoring third-placed finishers, meaning the knockout stage line-up is now officially complete.

Congratulations to everyone who has made it through, and commiserations to those whose journey ends at the group stage.

Final Group Standings

Group A

EJS 60

A1 58

Seagull 57

Antivirus 56

Group B

Mrs BFG 63

Sue P 56

MTG 53

Famochi 45

Group C

Bergkampfwagen 61

Gunnerstew 57

Stephanie 51

June 47

Group D

Drayton 55

Dan Kit 52

BFG @Matthijs Schukking 45

J Gunner 35

Group E

TBlaze 58

GB 50

NT Gunnerz 50

Terrah 49

Group F

Achizzy 65

Me 61

ESPN 52

Sagie 44

Group G

Prince 61

Jon Knights 55

Gunsmoke 54

J Gunz 46

Group H

Matthew 64

Kenya 55

Michelle 50

Adeski 10

Group I

Kia 54

Meana 51

Baron 46

Gills 30

Group J

Teteu 62

Dave 51

Inigo 43

Cynthia 43

Group K

IGL 58

BBC CS 58

ladi 55

Alfie 47

Group L

Akshay 55

JRA 55

Ric Ionta 46

Ibrahim 43

Best Third-Placed Qualifiers

Seagull 57

ladi 55

Gunsmoke 54

MTG 53

ESPN 52

Stephanie 51

NT Gunnerz 50

Michelle 50

Congratulations to everyone who has reached the knockout rounds!

The Round of 32 fixtures will be published shortly, so keep an eye out to see who you’ll be facing in the first knockout round. From this point on, every prediction counts!

Dan Smith

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