World Cup 2026 Predictions League: Round of 32 fixtures confirmed

The group stage is complete, and now it’s time for the knockout rounds!

The top two from each group, along with the eight best third-placed finishers, have secured their places in the Round of 32. From this point on, every prediction becomes even more important, with one incorrect result potentially ending your World Cup journey.

As always, you will receive 1 point for predicting the correct result and 3 points for predicting the exact scoreline.

If players finish level on points, the tie-breakers will be applied in the following order:

A) Most correct scorelines in this round

B) Most correct scorelines across the entire World Cup

C) Higher finishing position in the original league table

Round of 32 Draw

EJS vs NT Gunnerz

AI vs Sue P

Mrs BFG vs Dave

Bergkampfwagen vs Me

Gunnerstew vs Achizzy

Drayton vs MTG

Dan Kit vs J Knights

Prince vs Seagull

Matthew vs ladi

Kia vs ESPN

Mena 93 vs GB

Teteu vs Kenya 001

IGL vs Stephanie

BBCCS vs JRA

Ackshay vs Gunsmoke

TBlaze vs Michelle

Good luck to everyone still involved!

World Cup 2026 Predictions League Last 32 Part One

World Cup 2026 Predictions League Last 32 Part Two

Who do you think has the toughest Round of 32 tie? Get your predictions in, and let’s see who keeps their World Cup dream alive!

Dan Smith

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