World Cup 2026 Predictions League: Round of 32 fixtures confirmed

The group stage is complete, and now it’s time for the knockout rounds!
The top two from each group, along with the eight best third-placed finishers, have secured their places in the Round of 32. From this point on, every prediction becomes even more important, with one incorrect result potentially ending your World Cup journey.
As always, you will receive 1 point for predicting the correct result and 3 points for predicting the exact scoreline.
If players finish level on points, the tie-breakers will be applied in the following order:
A) Most correct scorelines in this round
B) Most correct scorelines across the entire World Cup
C) Higher finishing position in the original league table
Round of 32 Draw
EJS vs NT Gunnerz
AI vs Sue P
Mrs BFG vs Dave
Bergkampfwagen vs Me
Gunnerstew vs Achizzy
Drayton vs MTG
Dan Kit vs J Knights
Prince vs Seagull
Matthew vs ladi
Kia vs ESPN
Mena 93 vs GB
Teteu vs Kenya 001
IGL vs Stephanie
BBCCS vs JRA
Ackshay vs Gunsmoke
TBlaze vs Michelle
Good luck to everyone still involved!
World Cup 2026 Predictions League Last 32 Part One
World Cup 2026 Predictions League Last 32 Part Two
Who do you think has the toughest Round of 32 tie? Get your predictions in, and let’s see who keeps their World Cup dream alive!
Dan Smith
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