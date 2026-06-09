World Cup 2026 Predictions Match Day 1 (Part 1): Big Wins for Mexico, Switzerland & Germany

Group A

Mexico 3-0 South Africa

While the USA and Canada won’t admit this, Mexicans are the more fanatical of the three hosts when it comes to football.

Hence, many locals are not happy that they are being priced out of attending a World Cup even when it’s on their doorstep.

Barring recent friendlies, South Africa have barely played outside their continent for over a decade, with the majority of the squad based domestically, meaning the opening game of the tournament might be too big a step up for Bafana Bafana.

Keep an eye out for a 17-year-old called Gilberto Mora. The teenager has caught fans’ imaginations, something an established squad needed.

South Korea 1-1 Czech Republic

In the other game, both South Korea and the Czech Republic have enough experience not to be overwhelmed.

South Korea are so settled that they are almost like a club side, while the Czechs’ spirit will only have grown after two 2-2 draws and penalty shootout wins in the play-offs.

It might come down to which manager shows more ambition.

The Czech Republic will try to bully the rest of the group with their physicality, so it may come down to how much respect South Korea show them.

Group B

Canada 1-1 Bosnia

Unlike Mexico and the USA, you sense the other host nation is treating this as an adventure rather than with trepidation.

Of the three co-hosts, Canada appear to have the kinder draw on paper and may never get a better chance to record their first-ever World Cup point.

Bosnia are the reason Wales and Italy are not part of this tournament and have a habit of staying in games when things become chaotic.

English fans might remember Jesse Marsch’s ethos, while Bosnia’s principles are set in stone. They will go direct and try to take advantage of being more streetwise.

Like a lot of European sides, their hopes may depend on whether some of their older talent can handle the conditions.

Qatar 0-3 Switzerland

As the worst-performing hosts four years ago, Qatar’s academy drive has not produced a new generation of talent, meaning they are relying mostly on the same squad who appeared overawed by the occasion at the last World Cup.

There is a club-like atmosphere because the group has developed together, and Lopetegui has previously managed Spain and Real Madrid, so the Asian champions are trying to close that gap, yet that gap still exists.

They will not simply park the bus against Switzerland. When they get the chance, they will aggressively throw bodies forward, but the brutal reality is that they lack quality at this level.

Group C

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

If Morocco play what is in front of them and not their reputation or the occasion, they can get a result against the five-time world champions.

It’s not that Brazil do not have quality in attack, but perhaps they lack the stardust of previous squads.

I actually see them being harder to score against rather than playing free-flowing attacking football.

That is where Ancelotti’s skills in keeping superstars calm could prove vital.

The AFCON winners, sorry Senegal, are no longer an unknown quantity, and I’m not sure them getting a result would even be considered an upset.

Scotland 1-0 Haiti

I don’t want to make this political, but for a nation to be unable to play any fixtures in their own country and still qualify for a World Cup is incredible.

Therefore, do not underestimate the work ethic Haiti possess, yet Scotland will be aware they may never get a better opportunity to secure a long-overdue win on this stage.

Steve Clarke has had months to prepare tactics that will be the polar opposite of how he approaches the other two games in the group.

A convincing win for the Tartan Army could actually be enough to qualify. That’s how silly this format is.

Group D

USA 1-1 Paraguay

With all due respect, you have two types of American “soccer fans”.

Those casually excited to be hosting a World Cup, who like the sound of a golden generation and a manager asking, “Why can’t we win it?”

Then there are those more knowledgeable about the sport who are aware that Poch is most likely telling a country what it wants to hear and is already planning where he will work after this tournament.

Consistency-wise, the USA probably would have liked to have been further along at this point.

Paraguay had the second-best defensive record in South American qualifying, yet out of those who advanced from that continent, they scored the fewest goals and recorded the lowest possession percentage.

So the visitors will be unashamedly pragmatic.

Australia 0-2 Turkey

Australia will be well organised, physical, disciplined, and have enough experience not to be overwhelmed by the occasion.

Yet they do not have a Cahill, Kewell, Viduka, or similar talent from the past who could win a game with a moment of stardust.

That will be the difference in this game because, in comparison, Turkey have match-winners in Guler, Yilmaz, and Calhanoglu.

Exciting to watch.

Group E

Germany 4-1 Curacao

Germany can traditionally be slow starters in tournament football, but failing to beat the smallest nation ever to compete at a World Cup would be a shock.

Do not assume, though, that because they are a small, populated island, Curacao do not have an identity.

Most of the squad received their footballing education under the Dutch system, played in the Eredivisie, and are coached by former Netherlands manager Dick Advocaat.

Only one member of their squad was actually born in the country, so you could argue it is a group of youngsters and veterans who perhaps were not quite good enough to make it at senior level for the Netherlands.

It still means they have been taught to play when they have the ball.

The key word could be “when”.

Ivory Coast 0-1 Ecuador

Often Ecuador perform well in South American qualification because, in home fixtures, they have the advantage of visitors not being used to playing at high altitude.

They then lose that advantage by the time they travel to another continent for a World Cup.

This time around, however, the conditions may make them one of the surprise packages of the tournament.

Many nations are concerned about playing in the hot temperatures of North America after a tiring season.

Sebastian Beccacece will take advantage of that by making it take a lot of energy to score against his team. They will suffocate opponents with their pressing, and defensively they are strong.

Group F

Netherlands 1-2 Japan

Every fan of a certain age grew up with the Dutch being their second favourite team, the greatest country never to win the World Cup.

That is mostly because of the famous attacking players that nation has produced, which makes it strange in 2026 to see Ronald Koeman have so many quality options in defence but not up front.

I think Japan have progressed to the point where them winning here is no longer considered a shock.

Their squad has a club-like spirit, everyone knows their role, they are tactically versatile, and they will be one of the best teams in North America at keeping the ball.

Sweden 0-0 Tunisia

Sweden somehow finished bottom of their World Cup qualifying group without a win, yet here they are in North America, making a mockery of the current format.

Because Graham Potter essentially arrived just before the play-offs, it is difficult to gauge how the Swedes will perform because they have had limited time to adjust to a more conservative approach, which, to be fair, is a more traditional Swedish style.

If Sweden can stay in games, their manager is relying on them having the firepower to convert their limited chances. The other three teams in the group would love to have their choice of strikers.

Tunisia, though, are the only African side in history to qualify without conceding a goal, a balance they may have undermined by changing their manager, so they can certainly restrict Sweden’s opportunities.

Who do you agree with and where has Dan got it wrong? Let us know your own Matchday 1 predictions in the comments below and see how they compare once the tournament gets underway.

Dan Smith

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