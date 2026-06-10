World Cup 2026 Predictions Match Day 1 (Part 2): Big Wins For Spain & Norway, England Edge Croatia

In Part 1 of Dan’s World Cup Match Day 1 predictions, we looked at Groups A to F, including hosts Mexico, Brazil’s clash with Morocco, and a potential upset between the Netherlands and Japan. Now it’s time to complete the opening round by predicting the remaining fixtures from Groups G to L, featuring the likes of Spain, France, Argentina, Portugal and England.

Group G

Belgium 1-0 Egypt

It might actually take the pressure off Belgium that they are no longer being viewed as a “golden generation”.

They still have the likes of KDB, Lukaku, and Trossard, but like a lot of European nations, it might come down to how they handle the conditions.

Rudi Garcia has found that balance between relying on experience and also introducing new, exciting talent like Doku.

It means the Red Devils move the ball quicker and are more patient when breaking down a well-organised side, which Egypt will be in Seattle while looking to hit on the break with Salah and Marmoush.

Four years ago, the Belgians were too predictable, ran out of ideas, and couldn’t hide their frustration.

Iran 1-0 New Zealand

I’m not going to talk about politics, but purely from a sporting point of view, Iran having to base themselves in Mexico and fly in and out of America, fans being denied tickets, and staff and administrators being refused entry into the US is hardly ideal preparation.

As you can imagine, there is a claim and counter-claim from both nations, and even if they just want to focus on football, there is political pressure on Iran to act a certain way, both from the hosts and back home.

On the pitch, Iran should have too much experience and street smarts for New Zealand.

Group H

Spain 3-0 Cape Verde

I make Spain one of the few European nations that can win a World Cup in these conditions.

When the weather is hot and humid, it becomes even more imperative that a team can keep possession. Logically, you save so much energy if you’re not chasing to win back the ball.

What is Spain one of the best in the world at doing?

Keeping possession!

There is talk that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are not fit enough to start on Monday, but with respect to their opening two games, they should have the luxury of bedding both in gradually.

Saudi Arabia 0-1 Uruguay

Fans in England will be aware of Marcelo Bielsa’s tactics. The manager, coaching a third country at a World Cup, likes to get the ball forward quickly so his players swarm all over you and don’t let you breathe.

In these conditions, especially against European opponents, the South Americans can make life difficult.

They just no longer have the quality of a Suarez or Cavani. That shouldn’t be an issue in their first two games but might be afterwards.

Saudi Arabia has long argued that the amount of foreign talent that has moved to play in their Pro League can only improve domestic players and coaching standards.

They have reached a level where they can be competitive in this type of fixture, but the Uruguayans are more streetwise.

Group I

France 2-1 Senegal

Les Bleus are the other European nation, alongside Spain, that I think has a key advantage over its peers in coping with the conditions.

Deschamps has so many attacking options that he can rotate his squad, which, when you’re asking players to perform in the heat after a gruelling season, could be vital.

Norway 4-0 Iraq

Back at this level for the first time since 1998, obviously Haaland and Ødegaard are the poster boys of this Norwegian golden generation.

Haaland plays differently for his country than he does for his club. At Manchester City, he is the focal point, but for Norway he is more involved.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in European qualifying, twice the amount of the player in second place, and I can picture him being like a big kid on Tuesday night.

Group J

Argentina 2-1 Algeria

The world champions have the same manager and 17 of the same squad from four years ago.

They might not play with as much emotion, especially in the way they defend, as they did in Qatar, as they got Messi the one trophy that had eluded him.

Of course, it didn’t turn out to be the 38-year-old’s last World Cup after all.

Yet don’t mistake his inclusion as being sentimental.

Solari has found a system where others will do the running, but Messi can still orchestrate everything.

The Argentines did start their last World Cup with a shock defeat, and that memory should help them on Wednesday.

Any complacency and Algeria are good enough to take advantage.

Austria 1-0 Jordan

Most will be aware of Ralf Rangnick’s gegenpressing system.

That ethos has given the Austrian team an identity and made the country excited about its football again.

Like a lot of European representatives, though, there are question marks.

Can you play that way every few days in the heat?

Group K

Portugal 3-1 DR Congo

The Portuguese, on paper, have one of the best midfields at the tournament, but their chances of going deep into the knockout stages could come down to the question that has undermined managers in recent competitions.

Will Martinez be brave enough to take off or drop Ronaldo if needed?

Their captain has two opening fixtures which give him a golden chance to score in a record sixth World Cup, but after that you would like to think the 41-year-old has had conversations with his coach that he cannot expect to play every minute.

Congo have pace on the counter, but it is about how often they can get themselves into those positions.

Colombia 2-0 Uzbekistan

Just because of the conditions, I expect Colombia to do well.

Are they physical, hard to score against, strong at set pieces, and have Diaz and Rodriguez capable of producing moments of stardust?

Uzbekistan are making their World Cup debut, yet the country has heavily invested in youth development over the years to help grow the sport.

Their junior and underage teams have won tournaments in recent years and have been fast-tracked into the first team.

Not many nations can say they are managed by a World Cup-winning captain, and if nothing else, Fabio Cannavaro’s experience should help calm any nerves.

Group L

England 1-0 Croatia

Let’s be honest, a lot of factors are not in England’s favour at this World Cup.

Too many players have had gruelling seasons and now have to play in serious heat.

Outside of Kane and Rice, too many of the Three Lions’ key names are not performing at their best level.

Hence why Tuchel left Foden and Palmer at home, but I do think he now lacks that creative spark off the bench capable of producing a moment of magic.

Yet if I’m worried about the climate for England, what about Croatia’s ageing legs?

I know we should have learned a long time ago not to write off their midfield, but I just can’t see it in these conditions.

Ghana 2-0 Panama

Panama have, on average, the oldest squad at the tournament.

A settled, experienced squad might be the only advantage they have over Ghana, with the Black Stars changing their manager as recently as May.

It means Carlos Queiroz has had little time to work with his team and, given the Portuguese coach prides himself on defensive organisation, that’s not ideal, especially considering it is their weakest area.

Not that I expect their opponents to have much of the ball to find out.

Ghana simply have more match-winners, such as Semenyo, whose pace can overpower Panama.

Who do you agree with and where has Dan got it wrong? Let us know your own Matchday 1 predictions in the comments below and see how they compare once the tournament gets underway.

Dan Smith

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