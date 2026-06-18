World Cup 2026 Predictions Matchday 2 Part 2 Groups G-L: Defeat predicted for Odegaard’s Norway

With the opening round of World Cup fixtures now complete, the second matchday gives nations the chance either to build momentum or recover from early setbacks.

Dan Smith continues his group-stage predictions, this time looking at Groups G through L. See Groups A-F Predictions here.

Group G

Belgium 1-1 Iran

I’m not a sports scientist, but we are always told how football can be decided by the smallest details. If Iran’s manager says his squad needs time to rest after a game and not be forced to fly out of America straight away, shouldn’t he be listened to?

Doesn’t FIFA have a duty to ensure that all nations are treated the same?

On the pitch, the Iranians should try to double-team Doku like Egypt did.

New Zealand 1-1 Egypt

It was so refreshing how New Zealand played on Tuesday.

In an era where managers are obsessed with their keeper and defenders passing out from the back, the All Whites turned the clock back by playing the ball long to their big striker up front, allowing Chris Wood to cause mayhem.

It’s a reminder that there is more than one way to play the sport.

Group H

Spain 3-0 Saudi Arabia

It’s been the same with Spain for years; when it works, their possession-obsessed football is praised, yet when it doesn’t, they are accused of being boring by just passing the ball sideways.

At the Euros, Luis de la Fuente found a plan B by playing two pacey wingers.

Surely Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal start on Sunday.

Uruguay 2-0 Cape Verde

Cape Verde defended so well on Monday that, for all the Spanish possession and shots, they restricted their keeper from having to make too many great saves.

Law of averages, though. Can they do it two games in a row?

Unlike Spain, Uruguay won’t play in front of you; they will bombard your penalty area in the air.

Group I

France 4-0 Iraq

Despite winning the World Cup both as a player and manager, there are still some who accuse Deschamps of being too negative.

So credit to the Frenchman for tactically turning around the game at half-time against Senegal by putting Olise into the middle.

Like a lot of underdogs this week, Iraq were really positive on Tuesday but couldn’t sustain that level in the second half.

If that was the case against Norway, you imagine it would be the same against France.

Senegal 2-1 Norway

Sometimes football can be all about timing.

Norway appeared to struggle with balancing playing their first World Cup game in 28 years with the pressure of expecting to beat Iraq. Just as they were looking nervous, the opposition keeper passed the ball straight to Haaland.

Show those nerves against Senegal, and they won’t get away with it.

Group J

Argentina 3-1 Austria

I have given up trying to find words to describe Messi. At this point, I assume he’s like Peter Pan; he’s never going to get old.

Please drink him in and enjoy him because there will never be anyone else like him.

Sports science might see players able to play longer, but what separates him and Ronaldo is where they find that will to win.

Most go through the motions after one World Cup, Champions League or Ballon d’Or.

The 38-year-old has earned the right to phone in his performances. Where does he get his drive from?

Algeria 1-1 Jordan

Like the majority of those who are making their World Cup debuts, Jordan have not parked the bus; they had a go, and I assume they will again on Tuesday.

I noticed, though, that a lot of the newcomers have struggled to maintain that level for 90 minutes.

Algeria, however, should have a bit more experience and quality.

Group K

Portugal 3-0 Uzbekistan

Playing a day after Messi, of course a 41-year-old Ronaldo was going to be compared to the Argentine.

It’s another tournament match where Martinez seemed too scared to take off his captain. Yet you can understand the argument that if you need a goal, who else do you want the ball falling to in the penalty area?

The issue is outside of the box; it’s not working.

Of the Portuguese players who played 90 minutes, their skipper had the fewest touches.

It’s fine in games like this, but in the knockout stages the manager might need to be brave if he wants to reach the business end.

Colombia 3-1 Congo

What’s been refreshing about week one of the World Cup is how much the underdogs have given things a go.

Congo deserve praise for that, but Colombia will like the idea of you playing; we play.

Group L

England 3-1 Ghana

Being English, I love the idea that at half-time against Croatia, Tuchel made it clear he has certain standards and won’t tolerate them not being met.

Previous Three Lions managers wouldn’t have done that.

In terms of getting over the line, though, the German may have shot himself in the foot with some of the defensive choices he has made.

If I were from Ghana, I’d be disappointed their football federation hasn’t been more organised for this World Cup. Surely their job is to give their team the best possible chance.

They have hired a defensive coach with limited time to work with a new squad while waiting until the last moment to see if one of their best players could be allowed into Canada.

Surely you get that sorted months ago?

Croatia 1-0 Panama

Picking up their first-ever World Cup point, Panama are another underdog who dramatically looked more organised and ambitious than in their last appearance at this level.

They will try to use the conditions to their advantage on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old Modric couldn’t last an hour against England, but in this game Croatia will expect to control the tempo and not be chasing the ball as much. They should be more streetwise.

Do you agree with Dan’s Matchday 2 predictions for Groups G-L? Which teams do you think will take a huge step towards the knockout stages, and where could there be a surprise result?

What are your predictions for Matchday 2 in Groups G-L? Let us know in the comments below.

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