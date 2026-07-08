World Cup 2026 quarter-final predictions: Can England keep their dream alive?

The quarter-finals are here, and after another dramatic round, only eight teams remain in the hunt for World Cup glory.

As always, if you’re taking part in Dan’s Just Arsenal Predictions League, please submit your predictions before kick-off in the France vs Morocco match. Any predictions received after the first kick-off will not be counted.

Some players have raised concerns that they are posting their predictions early, only for their opponents to wait until the following day before making tactical selections based on those predictions.

That’s not in the spirit of the competition, so any predictions submitted after the first kick-off will not be accepted.

France 1-0 Morocco

The biggest compliment I can give Morocco is that it’s no longer a shock to see them get results against heavyweights like Brazil and the Netherlands. They have a team spirit where they won’t be intimidated by France.

I would go as far as to say that, in four years’ time, because they are co-hosts, it will be the first ever World Cup where I think an African nation has a realistic chance of winning the whole tournament.

I am fascinated by how the African champions approach Thursday.

This could be another example, though, where Didier Deschamps’ bench is the difference.

Spain 1-0 Belgium

A lot of locals in America have caught ‘soccer’ fever over the last few weeks, and it’s a shame, after the atmosphere the hosts created, that the USA’s bid should end like this, with a president having to intervene to get a player’s suspension overturned.

Balogun isn’t the only man in World Cup history to receive what many would consider a harsh red card. Unfortunately, that’s part of the sport.

There have been far more controversial send-offs where individuals have missed the next game without FIFA stepping in.

Why?

Are we now saying bans will only be implemented based on how much influence that nation’s government has?

For those who defend it, imagine if this were the Premier League and, in a title race, Arsenal found out that a Manchester City player was no longer serving his ban because the FA had been asked by the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates to look into the matter.

On the pitch, it’s ironic that Rudi Garcia has got a response out of the last remaining members of Belgium’s Golden Generation by benching them.

There is even a website set up for Belgians to apologise to their manager for the criticism he received for leaving the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne out of the starting XI.

Yet Friday is a step up.

I predicted Spain to be world champions before the tournament because, in these conditions, their ability to keep possession is crucial.

It’s boring to watch at times, but tactically, you can’t concede goals if your opponents can’t get the ball.

It means the Red Devils have to be clinical with the few opportunities they get in front of goal, and I don’t think they have that individual.

It’s worth pointing out that no team has ever lifted the World Cup without conceding a goal.

England 2-1 Norway

I did think some were getting a little carried away regarding the altitude in Mexico.

The FA knew since December there was a high chance they would be playing in the country, so in an era where associations pay for the very best chefs, accommodation, travel and medical departments, of course they would have paid for the best possible preparation to play in those conditions.

If their research had come back saying it was impossible and they had a huge disadvantage, they would have let the media know months in advance.

The reality is we can overcomplicate this sport.

Not one Mexican gets into Thomas Tuchel’s first XI, while the Three Lions have players capable of winning you a game with moments of individual brilliance. Sometimes it’s that simple.

I would like John Stones to start on Saturday because I feel England’s back four lack a leader with the personality to organise those around him.

Do I see Marc Guehi or Ezri Konsa having the character to take responsibility against Erling Haaland?

Given all the goals he has scored, I still feel the Manchester City striker isn’t always fully appreciated, so I’m happy he’s getting his flowers at this World Cup.

The 25-year-old can win a game on his own, but on paper England have more match-winners and stronger options from the bench.

Being English, in the heat of Miami, I’d rather be playing Norway than Brazil.

Argentina 2-1 Switzerland

Against Colombia, Switzerland were conservative and didn’t want to take any chances. It would be a mistake on Sunday to invite pressure from the world champions.

As I write this, it’s not clear if Vargas or Manzambi will be fit enough to start. They are the flair players for the Swiss.

It’s strange to say about a team who could retain the trophy, but Argentina are not necessarily a great side. What is admirable, though, is their spirit and never-say-die attitude.

In a World Cup that has highlighted a lot of things wrong with the sport, it’s refreshing to see a squad that fights for the crest and to see that the shirt means so much to them.

Switzerland are streetwise enough not to have any fear this weekend, but Messi and friends will once again find a way to get over the line.

Dan Smith

What are your own quarter-final predictions? Do you agree with Dan’s selections, or do you see any upsets on the horizon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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