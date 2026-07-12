World Cup heartbreak cannot overshadow Ødegaard’s extraordinary season

Martin Ødegaard’s World Cup journey came to an emotional end this weekend, but Arsenal supporters have every reason to look back with immense pride at everything their captain has achieved over the past year.

Norway’s quarter-final defeat to England denied Ødegaard the chance to continue an already historic campaign, with the midfielder understandably devastated after the final whistle. However, once the disappointment subsides, he can reflect on a season that has further cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s finest captains.

A season to remember for club and country

Ødegaard once again led Arsenal by example throughout an unforgettable campaign.

The Norwegian skipper captained the Gunners to their first Premier League title in over two decades before helping guide Mikel Arteta’s side all the way to the Champions League final, underlining Arsenal’s return to the very top of English and European football.

His influence extended beyond north London too.

Leading Norway at the World Cup, Ødegaard inspired his country to their best-ever finish in the competition. Although the dream ultimately ended in the quarter-finals, reaching that stage represented another significant milestone under their inspirational captain.

Whether wearing the Arsenal armband or Norway’s, Ødegaard has continued to demonstrate the calm leadership, technical quality and professionalism that have made him such a popular figure with supporters.

Arsenal fans know exactly what he brings

Football inevitably brings speculation, and in recent weeks there has been talk linking Ødegaard with a possible move away from Arsenal this summer despite his importance to Arteta’s side.

Rumours are part and parcel of every transfer window, but seasons like this serve as a timely reminder of exactly why Arsenal value their captain so highly.

His performances, leadership and consistency have been central to the club’s recent success, while his commitment has never appeared to waver.

That was highlighted once again after Norway’s defeat, when Declan Rice sought out his Arsenal teammate to offer his support. Rice later explained that club friendships transcend international rivalries, a touching reminder of the togetherness Arteta has fostered within his squad.

Ødegaard will no doubt return to London disappointed that Norway’s World Cup adventure has come to an end, but he should do so with his head held high.

Captaining Arsenal to the Premier League title, leading the club to the Champions League final and inspiring Norway to their greatest-ever World Cup finish is a remarkable body of work in any player’s career.

Whatever the future may hold, Arsenal supporters will surely hope this is only another chapter in Martin Ødegaard’s story in red and white.

What has been your favourite Martin Ødegaard moment from this incredible season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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