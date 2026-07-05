World Cup Last 16 Predictions Part 2 – Argentina and Spain to progress

We’re into the second half of Dan Smith’s Round of 16 predictions, with four more fascinating knockout ties analysed. Can Spain’s control overcome Portugal’s emotion? Will Argentina and Messi continue their march? And who comes out on top when structure meets flair?

Last 16 Predictions – Part 1

Last 16 Predictions – Part 2

Portugal 0-1 Spain

With a society that often tries to discredit people’s achievements and wants to see them fall flat on their face, I was happy that Ronaldo finally got a goal in the knockout rounds of a World Cup.

Martinez also proved he wasn’t afraid to sub off the 41-year-old. His captain wasn’t happy about it, but you have to understand it’s not drive and desire alone that have given the superstar the career he has had.

The Portugal skipper wearing a Jota shirt at full-time might be my favourite moment of the tournament, and the romantic in me would love the Portuguese to lift the trophy for Jota’s family.

Yet I think this will be a step too far.

I maintain Spain has one advantage over the other nations which is crucial in these conditions… they can keep the ball.

Argentina 2-0 Egypt

For the second tournament running, Scaloni has found the perfect balance of building the team around Messi; teammates are so in love with their captain they will do his running while he provides the stardust.

I can name legends of this sport who win a couple of major trophies, have a few years collecting individual honours, etc., before going through the motions.

To go nearly two decades and still have that will to win will be Messi’s legacy.

While nothing can be taken for granted, Argentina would have taken this path to the semi-finals.

I felt at times on Friday that Egypt didn’t know whether they should be on the offensive or avoid taking risks. If that’s what Australia can do to you, imagine playing the world champions.

Switzerland 1-1 Colombia

Of all the Round of 16 ties, maybe this has the most contrasting styles. It’s control vs chaos.

While Switzerland is organised and structured, with everyone knowing their job, Colombia offers high tempo and flair.

Suddenly, the Swiss will be grateful they won their group, meaning this fixture is in Canada. While Colombians will still make it feel like a home game in Vancouver, Murat Yakin wouldn’t have wanted this game in hot, humid conditions.

Dan Smith

What do you make of Dan’s predictions? Which results do you agree with, and where do you think he’s got it wrong? Let us know your own score predictions in the comments below.

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