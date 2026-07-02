World Cup Last 16 Predictions Part One – France and Brazil to progress

Hey peeps, there is a quick turnaround from the last 32 to the last 16. So, like, last weekend I got you the results, and next round is Sunday / Monday. So just carry on sending me your predictions while you wait to see who has qualified.

Canada 0-2 Morocco

Canada is the first host of a World Cup not to play in their own country.

That was never going to prove too costly last Sunday because South Africa were always going to let the Canadians have the ball.

Morocco, though, could do with as many advantages as you can get, and it just feels like a missed opportunity that they couldn’t win their group to ensure this fixture was in Vancouver.

A hostile environment is the only hope, a little bit of hope I would have given Jesse Marsch. The other is I have never been sure that the African champions are comfortable in the role of favourites. They prefer to throw underdogs under the bus.

Paraguay 0-3 France

When Paraguay has something to protect, boy, can they protect it, especially when they are confident. You could make the argument that Saturday will see one of the best defensive partnerships at this World Cup vs easily the best attack.

France produced against Sweden perhaps the most outstanding 90 minutes of the tournament so far, so this will come down to whether the South Americans can maintain their level after physically and emotionally giving so much against Germany.

If Les Bleus score early, the more straightforward this game becomes. The longer, though, the Paraguayans keep a clean sheet, the more they will grow in confidence.

Brazil 2-1 Norway

On Monday, Brazil experienced the benefits of having Carlo Ancelotti in charge.

At half-time, trailing Japan, the Italians stayed calm and composed and tactically tweaked things.

Most nations win a World Cup because of their players, but if the Brazilians end up with a 6th star this month, it will be because their manager outthought the opposition.

I think that’s the difference maker this weekend. This isn’t Don Carlo’s first picnic.