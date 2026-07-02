World Cup Last 16 Predictions Part One – France and Brazil to progress

Hey peeps, there is a quick turnaround from the last 32 to the last 16.
So, like, last weekend I got you the results, and next round is Sunday / Monday. So just carry on sending me your predictions while you wait to see who has qualified.
Canada 0-2 Morocco
Canada is the first host of a World Cup not to play in their own country.
That was never going to prove too costly last Sunday because South Africa were always going to let the Canadians have the ball.
Morocco, though, could do with as many advantages as you can get, and it just feels like a missed opportunity that they couldn’t win their group to ensure this fixture was in Vancouver.
A hostile environment is the only hope, a little bit of hope I would have given Jesse Marsch. The other is I have never been sure that the African champions are comfortable in the role of favourites. They prefer to throw underdogs under the bus.
Paraguay 0-3 France
When Paraguay has something to protect, boy, can they protect it, especially when they are confident. You could make the argument that Saturday will see one of the best defensive partnerships at this World Cup vs easily the best attack.
France produced against Sweden perhaps the most outstanding 90 minutes of the tournament so far, so this will come down to whether the South Americans can maintain their level after physically and emotionally giving so much against Germany.
If Les Bleus score early, the more straightforward this game becomes. The longer, though, the Paraguayans keep a clean sheet, the more they will grow in confidence.
Brazil 2-1 Norway
On Monday, Brazil experienced the benefits of having Carlo Ancelotti in charge.
At half-time, trailing Japan, the Italians stayed calm and composed and tactically tweaked things.
Most nations win a World Cup because of their players, but if the Brazilians end up with a 6th star this month, it will be because their manager outthought the opposition.
I think that’s the difference maker this weekend. This isn’t Don Carlo’s first picnic.
Mexico 1-1 England
For years now, it’s been an obsession in Mexico to get to a World Cup quarter final.
It can’t be a coincidence that the only two times they have managed that, they were hosts.
So they might never get a better chance than the early hours of Monday morning (UK time).
Let’s be honest, they have only lost twice in 89 competitive fixtures at the Estadio Azteca, not because they have had great teams but because of the altitude factor.
England has managed so far at this tournament to avoid playing in difficult conditions but now must play at approx. 7,000 feet above sea level. The FA would have employed all kinds of experts to help prepare the squad, but you feel that Thomas Tuchel is still trying to build his team as he goes along.
I admire the manager for being strong in his convictions and willing to die on his sword, but the gaps between defence and midfield, not knowing who your right back should be, players carrying knocks … these are issues that should be resolved by now.
The Three Lions might benefit from playing in a game with some adversity, but based on the evidence in front of me, defensively, they can’t lift the trophy this month.
If Declan Rice is not starting in midfield, that’s a sackable offence.
USA 1-0 Belgium
Of all the teams to win at this World Cup, how Belgium managed to beat Senegal remains a mystery.
For over 80 minutes, Senegal dominated to the point that maybe it became too easy, and they lost focus. The Belgian scores twice inside 3 mins with KDB and Doku off the pitch.
Like the AFCON final, Pape Thiaw disagreed with the decision to award a penalty against his team, but at least this time didn’t order his squad to leave the pitch (although Pathe Cisse tried delaying the spot kick by lying on the floor).
The Red Devils will be relieved and might take some confidence from the comeback but will know if they play like that against the hosts, they won’t get away with it.
I feel that Poch has built a team where everyone tactically knows their roles, whereas Rudi Garcia is relying on moments from individuals.
Canada 0-3 Morocco
Paraguay 0-3 France
Brazil 3-1 Norway
Mexico 2-1 England
USA 2-1 Belgium
soz peeps meant to write Mexico 0-1 England
Interesting
An away win in 90 minutes
yeah think Senegal cost me
my opponent has similar scores to me so cancels me out almost
Canada 1-2 Morocco
Paraguay 0-3 France
Brazil 3-2 Norway
Mexico 2-1 England
USA 2-1 Belgium