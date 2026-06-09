World Cup Predictions Competition: The Group Stage Draw Is Complete

Dan’s World Cup Predictions Competition is almost ready to kick off, with players now drawn into their groups ahead of the tournament.

Competitors will be battling it out throughout the group stage, earning points for correctly predicting results and scorelines, with the top performers progressing into the knockout rounds. Check your group below and start planning your predictions!

Competition Rules

Each player will predict every game of the group stages.

1 point for a correct result.

3 points for a correct scoreline.

The top two in each group will progress to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed finishers.

If players are level on points in the group stage, positions will be decided by the number of correct scorelines predicted.

If players remain level, the number of points accumulated in the original JustArsenal table will be used.

Each group-stage match round will be posted in two parts, so keep an eye out. Feel free to email me if needed.

If you still want to play and have not already let me know, leave a comment below and we will see what can be arranged.

Group Stage Draw

Group A

EJS

Antivirus

Chronicles

Steve Charnick

Group B

Sue P

Timothy Adegbola

Famochi

MTG

Group C

Gunnerstew

Stephanie

Bergkampfwagen

AI

Group D

J Gunner

Drayton

Dan Kit

BFG

Group E

GB

NT Gunnerz

Tblaze

June

Group F

Me

Sagie

Leon

Achizzy

Group G

Gunsmoke

Prince

J Gunz

Jon

Group H

Matthew

Kenya 001

Michelle

Darren

Group I

Ayan

Baron

Kia

Gills

Group J

Dave

Teteu

Cynthia

Inigo

Group K

IGL

Wale A

Alfie

Ladi

Group L

Ibrahim

JRA

Ric lonta

Ackshay

Good luck to everyone taking part in this year’s JustArsenal World Cup Predictions Competition!

If you have not yet entered and would still like to get involved, leave a comment below and Dan will see what can be arranged. Keep an eye on the site for upcoming prediction rounds and leaderboard updates throughout the tournament.

Dan Smith

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