World Cup Predictions Competition: The Group Stage Draw Is Complete

Dan’s World Cup Predictions Competition is almost ready to kick off, with players now drawn into their groups ahead of the tournament.
Competitors will be battling it out throughout the group stage, earning points for correctly predicting results and scorelines, with the top performers progressing into the knockout rounds. Check your group below and start planning your predictions!
Competition Rules
Each player will predict every game of the group stages.
1 point for a correct result.
3 points for a correct scoreline.
The top two in each group will progress to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed finishers.
If players are level on points in the group stage, positions will be decided by the number of correct scorelines predicted.
If players remain level, the number of points accumulated in the original JustArsenal table will be used.
Each group-stage match round will be posted in two parts, so keep an eye out. Feel free to email me if needed.
If you still want to play and have not already let me know, leave a comment below and we will see what can be arranged.
Group Stage Draw
Group A
EJS
Antivirus
Chronicles
Steve Charnick
Group B
Sue P
Timothy Adegbola
Famochi
MTG
Group C
Gunnerstew
Stephanie
Bergkampfwagen
AI
Group D
J Gunner
Drayton
Dan Kit
BFG
Group E
GB
NT Gunnerz
Tblaze
June
Group F
Me
Sagie
Leon
Achizzy
Group G
Gunsmoke
Prince
J Gunz
Jon
Group H
Matthew
Kenya 001
Michelle
Darren
Group I
Ayan
Baron
Kia
Gills
Group J
Dave
Teteu
Cynthia
Inigo
Group K
IGL
Wale A
Alfie
Ladi
Group L
Ibrahim
JRA
Ric lonta
Ackshay
Good luck to everyone taking part in this year’s JustArsenal World Cup Predictions Competition!
If you have not yet entered and would still like to get involved, leave a comment below and Dan will see what can be arranged. Keep an eye on the site for upcoming prediction rounds and leaderboard updates throughout the tournament.
Dan Smith
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Well done for a good job @Dan
There is gonna be a lot of heat in the coming weeks.
Group G @Gunsmoke, Prince and Jon.. Watch out!
Dan, if you need any help tracking scores, scorelines, whatever, let me know.
AlfieG
just keep an eye on your scores and groups in case I make any mistakes lol
hey mate I put two deadlines but you didn’t sign up ……
as long as I see you put predictions in you are going to world cup lol !
you can go In …….Group C with
Gunnerstew
Stephanie
Bergkampfwagen
NP
@ i qualified for the world and indicated that i will participate but cant fi nd my name in any group