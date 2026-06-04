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World Cup Predictions Game – Sign Up Deadline Monday!

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hi guys,

If you’d like to take part in the World Cup Predictions Game, please let me know by Monday night, 8th June 2026 (UK time).

Once I have 48 players, I’ll do a draw that will essentially mirror the actual World Cup draw.

You’ll be placed into random groups of at least four players, and each player will predict all of the group-stage games.

As you can imagine, that’s a lot of matches, so I can’t be chasing people for predictions. To make things easier, next week I’ll ask for predictions in two parts.

If it’s easier, you can ask one of the site admin’s, Michelle or Admin Martin, for my email address.

If you see this after Monday’s draw, I’ll still try to include you, but to be fair to everyone who signed up before the deadline, I will have to have a cut-off point.

Below are those who have confirmed so far, so there is still room available if you’d like to join.

Confirmed Players:

Below are those who have confirmed so far…. So still room

EJS 

Sue P 
Gunnerstew 
J Gunners 
GB 
Me 
Gunsmoke 
Matthew 
Ayan 
Dave 
IGL 
Antivirus 
Timothy Adegbola 
Wale A 
Ackshay 
Sagie 
Prince 
Stephanie 
Drayton 
NT Gunnerz 
Kenya 001
Teteu 
Baron 
Famochi
Chronicles 
Leon 
Tblaze 
Michelle 
Jon 
BFG
Bergkampfwagen 
Me.
J Gunz 

Dan Smith
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