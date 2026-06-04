World Cup Predictions Game – Sign Up Deadline Monday!

Hi guys,

If you’d like to take part in the World Cup Predictions Game, please let me know by Monday night, 8th June 2026 (UK time).

Once I have 48 players, I’ll do a draw that will essentially mirror the actual World Cup draw.

You’ll be placed into random groups of at least four players, and each player will predict all of the group-stage games.

As you can imagine, that’s a lot of matches, so I can’t be chasing people for predictions. To make things easier, next week I’ll ask for predictions in two parts.

If it’s easier, you can ask one of the site admin’s, Michelle or Admin Martin, for my email address.

If you see this after Monday’s draw, I’ll still try to include you, but to be fair to everyone who signed up before the deadline, I will have to have a cut-off point.

Below are those who have confirmed so far, so there is still room available if you’d like to join.

Confirmed Players:

Below are those who have confirmed so far…. So still room EJS Sue P Gunnerstew J Gunners GB Me Gunsmoke Matthew Ayan Dave IGL Antivirus Timothy Adegbola Wale A Ackshay Sagie Prince Stephanie Drayton NT Gunnerz Kenya 001 Teteu Baron Famochi Chronicles Leon Tblaze Michelle Jon BFG Bergkampfwagen Me. J Gunz

Dan Smith

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