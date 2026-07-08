World Cup Predictions League: Last 16 results and Quarter-final Draw

The Round of 16 has delivered plenty of drama, with several close contests and two ties needing tie-breaks to separate the competitors.
Now the quarter-final line-up is set, and the race to be crowned Dan’s Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion continues.
Round of 16 results
NT Gunnerz 6 – 5 Sue P
Mrs BFG 5 – 3 Bergkampfwagen
Achizzy 7 – 4 MTG
J Knights 3 – 2 Prince
ladi 3 – 6 Kia
GB 7 – 4 Kenya 001
Stephanie 6 – 6 JRA (Stephanie wins 1-0 on tie-break)
Ackshay 4 – 4 Michelle (Ackshay wins on the second tie-break)
Quarter-final draw
NT Gunnerz vs Mrs BFG
Achizzy vs J Knights
Kia vs GB
Stephanie vs Ackshay
Please can all predictions be submitted before kick-off in the France game. Any predictions received after kick-off will not be counted.
Some players have raised concerns that they are posting their predictions early, only for their opponents to wait until the following day before making tactical selections based on those predictions.
That’s not in the spirit of the competition, so to keep things fair, any predictions submitted after the first kick-off will not be accepted.
Dan’s Quarter-Final Predictions will be published this afternoon.
Best of luck to everyone still in the competition!
Who do you think will book their place in the semi-finals? Leave your predictions and support for your fellow Gooners in the comments below.
Dan Smith
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Hi Kia, good luck and let’s go my friend.
Congratulations to those getting through the last round and good luck for the upcoming matches
Thanks Dan
Thats okay
Spread the word for the new season if any friends or family want to play
👍
phew 11-10 on correct score tie break that was mighty close Michelle, well done. i know i asked for the tie to be close but not this close.
Good luck Stephanie and you know the drill just 1 less pt than me.