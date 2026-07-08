World Cup Predictions League: Last 16 results and Quarter-final Draw

The Round of 16 has delivered plenty of drama, with several close contests and two ties needing tie-breaks to separate the competitors.

Now the quarter-final line-up is set, and the race to be crowned Dan’s Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion continues.

Round of 16 results

NT Gunnerz 6 – 5 Sue P

Mrs BFG 5 – 3 Bergkampfwagen

Achizzy 7 – 4 MTG

J Knights 3 – 2 Prince

ladi 3 – 6 Kia

GB 7 – 4 Kenya 001

Stephanie 6 – 6 JRA (Stephanie wins 1-0 on tie-break)

Ackshay 4 – 4 Michelle (Ackshay wins on the second tie-break)

Quarter-final draw

NT Gunnerz vs Mrs BFG

Achizzy vs J Knights

Kia vs GB

Stephanie vs Ackshay

Please can all predictions be submitted before kick-off in the France game. Any predictions received after kick-off will not be counted.

Some players have raised concerns that they are posting their predictions early, only for their opponents to wait until the following day before making tactical selections based on those predictions.

That’s not in the spirit of the competition, so to keep things fair, any predictions submitted after the first kick-off will not be accepted.

Dan’s Quarter-Final Predictions will be published this afternoon.

Best of luck to everyone still in the competition!

Who do you think will book their place in the semi-finals? Leave your predictions and support for your fellow Gooners in the comments below.

Dan Smith

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