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World Cup Predictions League: Last 32 Results and Last 16 Draw

The World Cup Predictions League has reached the business end of the tournament, and our Last 32 ties have now been settled.

There were some incredibly tight contests, a few big scores, and even a tie-breaker was needed to separate one matchup. Congratulations to everyone who has made it through, and thank you to everybody who has taken part so far.

Now it’s time for the Last 16!

Last 32 Results

EJS 18 – 19 NT Gunnerz

AI 17 – 24 Sue P

Mrs BFG 17 – 15 Dave

Bergkampfwagen 20 – 19 Me

Gunnerstew 17 – 31Achizzy

Drayton 18 – 18 MTG (MTG wins 5-3 on TB)

Dan Kit 13 – 14 J Knights

Prince 20 – 19 Seagull

Matthew 15 – 17 ladi

Kia 13 – 12 ESPN

Mena 93 17 – 25 GB

Teteu 19 – 21 Kenya 001

IGL 9 – 21 Stephanie

BBCCS 14 – 18 JRA

Ackshay 22 – 8 Gunsmoke

TBlaze 20 – 22 Michelle

Last 16 Draw

Thank you all for playing, and feel free to keep adding your predictions.

Here are the final 16.

I’m sure you get it by now – predict all of the Last 16 fixtures.

  • 1 point for the correct result
  • 3 points for the correct scoreline

If players finish level on points, the tie-breakers will be applied in the following order:

A) Most correct scorelines in this round

B) Most correct scorelines across the entire World Cup

C) Higher finishing position in the original league table

Last 16 Fixtures

NT Gunnerz Vs Sue P

Mrs BFG Vs Bergkampfwagen

Achizzy Vs MTG

J Knights Vs Prince

ladi Vs Kia

GB Vs Kenya 001

Stephanie Vs JRA

Ackshay Vs Michelle

Best of luck to everyone still standing! Who do you think will book their place in the quarter-finals? Get your predictions in and let us know who you’re backing in the comments below.
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  3. Good luck to my future opponent Michelle, don’t forget to predict the last 3 matches. Just get 1 tiny little point less than me.

    p.s Dan your tie-breakers rules are on point and as fair as it will get, nothing to change.

    Reply

    1. Yeah I think so lol
      I’m always if the majority want to change any rules or have any ideas for the new season but when someone is only calling if out after they lost it’s a bit transparent

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