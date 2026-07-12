World Cup Predictions League: QF Results, Semi-Final Draw & Semi-Final Predictions

The race to become Dan’s Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League champion is now down to just four competitors after another entertaining round of quarter-final action.

With tie-breaks, convincing victories and another set of excellent predictions, the tournament has certainly lived up to expectations. Congratulations to everyone who has taken part so far, but now the focus turns to the semi-finals, where a place in the final is at stake.

Quarter-final results confirm the final four

The quarter-finals produced the following results:

NT Gunnerz 4-2 Mrs BFG

Achizzy 2-6 J Knights

Kia 0-7 GB

Stephanie 5-5 Ackshay (Stephanie progresses on the second tie-break.)

That leaves the semi-final line-up as follows:

NT Gunnerz vs J Knights

GB vs Stephanie

Semi-final prediction deadline

Can we have all predictions submitted before kick-off in the first semi-final fixture.

Some players have raised concerns that they are posting all of their predictions early, only for their opponents to wait until the following day before making tactical selections based on those predictions.

That’s not in the spirit of the competition, so any predictions submitted after kick-off in France vs Spain will not be accepted.

If you would prefer your opponent not to see your predictions before kick-off, please email Dan directly.

Remember: Predictions are for 90 minutes only. If you believe a match will go to extra time or penalties, predict a draw.

Dan’s semi-final predictions

France 0-0 Spain

Spain might have the only system capable of stopping France’s attack.

The Spanish have only conceded one goal at the World Cup, and that’s not because their back four or goalkeeper have had to produce miracles.

Their defence is protected by the amount of possession they enjoy. Logically, your opponents can’t hurt you if they don’t have the ball.

By the law of averages, France possess so much attacking talent that they’ll eventually produce a moment of magic. It simply comes down to how much possession they can get.

England 1-0 Argentina

I think it’s fair to say that, on this side of the draw, these two teams haven’t received the same praise as the other semi-finalists, which is strange considering one of them are the reigning world champions.

Unfortunately, we live in a society where people want to tear you down, and if that’s their agenda, they’ll always find something.

In reality, if you’re finding fault with how your country has reached a World Cup semi-final, why are you even watching the sport?

No one can question either team’s character or spirit. Both have consistently found a way to survive and win.

I do think, though, that on paper England have more individuals capable of producing a decisive moment, and they certainly have greater strength from the bench.

If the Three Lions play what’s in front of them rather than the occasion, they should have enough.

Dan Smith

With just four players remaining, the pressure is well and truly on as the race for World Cup Predictions League glory enters its final stages.

Who do you think will book their place in the final? And do you agree with Dan’s predictions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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